PSB Pension System: Past, Present, and Future

The Pakistan Sports Board pension system has a rich history, with its roots in the merger of the National Sports Trust in 1980. It has evolved over the years, with the approval of pension schemes by the PSB General Body and Executive Committee in 1984 and by the Ministry of Sports in 2008. However, recent challenges include the discontinuation of deductions for the contributory provident fund (CPF) system, the implementation of alternative contributory mechanisms, and the expenditure related to officers on deputation.

Published: 06:58 PM, 20 May, 2026 A delegation of retired employees and widows of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) called on Director General Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani and apprised him of issues related to the timely disbursement of pension s.

The delegation stated that the current pension system was established following the merger of the National Sports Trust (NST) into the Pakistan Sports Board in 1980 and is based on various government decisions, directives of the Federal Ombudsman, and orders of concerned ministries. Under this framework, PSB was authorized to disburse pensions to retired employees.

It was further highlighted that in 1984, the PSB General Body and Executive Committee approved the pension scheme and regulations, while in 2008 the Ministry of Sports formally notified the scheme through a gazette notification. Since 2006, PSB has been paying pensions from its own limited resources, currently benefiting more than 250 retired employees and 42 family pensioners.

The delegation further clarified that the contributory provident fund (CPF) system is no longer applicable under the existing arrangement, as deductions were discontinued after March 2006; therefore, implementation of an alternative contributory mechanism has become practically difficult. It was also informed that the current PSB Board approved the establishment of a Contributory Pension Fund in 2025 to make the pension system more sustainable.

Under this arrangement, deductions of 10% from retired employees (effective July 2025), 20% from pensioners above 72 years of age, and 10% from regular employees are being implemented. The delegation also pointed out that a large number of officers have been appointed on deputation in PSB, who are reportedly receiving sports allowance of up to 150% of their basic pay while using official vehicles and fuel facilities, while the government is simultaneously pursuing a policy of austerity and expenditure reduction.

The delegation observed that linking rationalization of such expenditures with the timely release of pensions is necessary to ensure financial balance and fairness within the organization. The delegation requested the immediate release of pensions for April and May 2026, especially in view of Eid-ul-Adha, so that retired employees and their families may not face financial hardship during the festive period.

In this regard, a signed letter from the pensioners and widows addressed to the Director General, Pakistan Sports Board, is attached herewith. The Director General Pakistan Sports Board assured the pensioners that their issues will be resolved on priority basis





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Pakistan Sports Board Pension Disbursement Financial Hardship Eid-Ul-Adha Establishment Of Contributory Pension Fund Deductions

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