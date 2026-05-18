PTI Chairman and Opposition Leader Address Media on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's Health and Legal Issues

Gohar Ali Khan and Mahmood Khan Achakzai discuss the health and legal concerns of Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, during a consultative meeting with PTI leaders and legal advisors.

ISLAMABAD: Following a consultative meeting with PTI leaders and legal advisors , PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai addressed the media on Monday, focusing on the health and legal issues concerning PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi .

Gohar Ali Khan revealed that the opposition leader received an in-depth briefing from PTI leadership and legal experts regarding critical legal and humanitarian concerns. He mentioned that Achakzai inquired about various legal avenues during the session, which also touched upon the broader political landscape of the country.

The PTI chairman expressed deep concern over the health status of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, stating that the party leadership and opposition are alarmed by reports indicating that Imran Khan has been hospitalized four times, and Bushra Bibi twice. He claimed that crucial details about their health are being concealed from the public. He strongly condemned the lack of transparency and called for an urgent meeting with Imran Khan.

Gohar Ali Khan emphasized that PTI is determined to pursue its constitutional and legal rights and announced that an opposition summit has been convened to address the issue. He also stated that the matter will be raised both in the parliamentary session and in other forums, citing discrimination against PTI as a motive for their persistent efforts.

Regarding ongoing legal proceedings, Gohar Ali Khan mentioned that the Islamabad High Court has scheduled final arguments in the £190 million case for the 20th and urged that the legal process be respected and followed properly. Achakzai, speaking on the occasion, highlighted that the recent consultative meeting aimed to review the cases of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, evaluate their medical condition, and strategize legal actions.

He criticized restrictions imposed on meetings with the PTI leader, noting that even prisoners with serious crimes are allowed visits, yet Imran Khan’s family and party members are unable to meet him. He further alleged that the PTI founder and his wife are being moved to hospitals under cover of night and called for their transfer to Al-Shifa International Hospital for proper medical treatment.

Achakzai warned that the opposition will raise the issue in the assembly and may even disrupt proceedings if necessary to ensure their rights are recognized





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PTI Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Consultative Meeting Legal Advisors Health Issues Legal Avenues Transparency Discrimination Legal Proceedings Al-Shifa International Hospital

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