PTI-backed opposition members clash over parliamentary strategy

A heated confrontation broke out between Junaid Akbar, Salimur Rehman and Iqbal Afridi inside the National Assembly Hall after a disagreement over the opposition’s strategy led to the adjournment of the session. The clash escalated into a scuffle after opposition members disagreed on the quorum issue.

PTI-backed opposition members were involved in a heated confrontation inside the National Assembly Hall after a disagreement over the opposition’s strategy led to the adjournment of the session.

The clash broke out between Junaid Akbar, Salimur Rehman and Iqbal Afridi after the Deputy Speaker adjourned the sitting following a quorum indication. The National Assembly session, chaired by Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah, was adjourned after opposition member Iqbal Afridi pointed out the quorum. According to reports, Iqbal Afridi raised the quorum issue after he was not allowed to speak in the House.

The adjournment angered several opposition members, who believed they had lost the opportunity to express their views during the session. Junaid Akbar and Salim-ur-Rehman reportedly approached Iqbal Afridi inside the Assembly Hall, where a heated exchange of words quickly escalated into a scuffle. As tensions rose, other opposition members stepped in to separate the lawmakers and mediate the situation. The confrontation was eventually brought under control after fellow members intervened between the PTI-backed lawmakers.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, Junaid Akbar said the disagreement began because Iqbal Afridi pointed out the quorum on his own, against the opposition’s agreed strategy. He said the opposition had not planned to indicate the quorum during the session. He added that efforts were made to explain the matter to Iqbal Afridi before the situation escalated.

He further said that Iqbal Afridi was trying to explain his position but “was not understanding,” adding that his own role was only to explain the opposition’s stance. Following the quorum issue, the deputy speaker adjourned the National Assembly session until 11am the next day. The incident highlighted internal tensions among PTI-backed opposition members over parliamentary strategy and floor coordination inside the House





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National Assembly Parliamentary Strategy Floor Coordination Quorum Issue PTI-Backed Opposition Members

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