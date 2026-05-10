Pakistan’s Armed Forces Ceremony Marks Success of 'Marka-e-Haq' and 'Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos'

A high-profile commemorative ceremony marking the success of 'Marka-e-Haq' is underway at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, bringing together Pakistan's senior military leadership, top officials, and distinguished guests in a powerful demonstration of institutional cohesion, national solidarity, and defence preparedness.

GHQ Marka-e-Haq ceremony: CDF Munir said Pakistan ’s armed forces have never and will never bow to pressure. A high-profile commemorative ceremony marking the success of ‘Marka-e-Haq’ is underway at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, bringing together Pakistan ’s senior military leadership, top officials, and distinguished guests in a powerful demonstration of institutional cohesion, national solidarity, and defence preparedness.

The Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, is attending as the chief guest, alongside Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, as well as other senior representatives of the armed forces. The ceremony commenced with the laying of floral wreaths at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada by the service chiefs, paying solemn tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the defence of Pakistan.

Contingents from the Army, Navy, and Air Force presented a formal salute, underscoring discipline, unity, and operational excellence across the services. The proceedings also included the recitation of a Quranic verse from which the term ‘Bunyan-un-Marsoos’ was derived later used to name Pakistan’s retaliatory operation symbolizing strength, cohesion, and unwavering resolve.

Addressing the ceremony, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir described ‘Marka-e-Haq’ as a defining moment in Pakistan’s recent history, stating that it reflected the nation’s resilience, unity, and strategic strength under pressure. He emphasized that the confrontation between May 6 and May 10 was not merely a military engagement but a decisive ideological struggle in which, as he stated, ‘truth ultimately prevailed.

’ He further noted that attempts to undermine Pakistan’s resolve and test its sovereignty had failed, adding that the nation stood firm against external pressure through unity, professional excellence, and divine support. The army chief reaffirmed that Pakistan achieved a decisive victory in both ‘Marka-e-Haq’ and ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos,’ and paid rich tribute to martyrs, including civilians, women, and children, describing their sacrifice as a sacred national trust.

Reiterating Pakistan’s defence posture, he stated that sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity remain non-negotiable. He further stressed that the nation stands ‘like an unbreakable wall’ in defence of the homeland, warning that any future aggression would be met with a swift, decisive, and far-reaching response. The ceremony reflects a continued focus on inter-services coordination, national defence readiness, and remembrance of the armed forces’ sacrifices.

The joint presence of the Army, Navy, and Air Force leadership highlights institutional unity and collective operational preparedness. Strict security arrangements remain in place across the GHQ premises, with military and law enforcement agencies jointly overseeing the proceedings of this high-security national event. Field Marshal Munir also highlighted Pakistan’s growing international diplomatic footprint, noting strengthened partnerships and enhanced global engagement.

He referred to Pakistan’s role in facilitating sensitive diplomatic discussions, underscoring its image as a responsible and constructive actor on the global stage. He reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding position on Kashmir, affirming continued moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people. The ‘Marka-e-Haq’ commemorative ceremony stands as a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s strategic confidence, institutional unity, and defence doctrine. Officials reiterated that any act of aggression against the country would be met with a firm and decisive response.

Overall, the event underscores Pakistan’s enduring commitment to national security, military professionalism, and reverence for its martyrs, reflecting a nation united in resolve, sacrifice, and purpose





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Pakistan Armed Forces Marka-E-Haq Operation Bunyan-Un-Marsoos Chief Of Defence Forces Chief Of Army Staff Chief Of Air Staff Chief Of Naval Staff Yadgar-E-Shuhada Formal Salute Quranic Verse Strategic Strength Ideological Struggle Truth Ultimately Prevailed Attempts To Undermine Pakistan's Resolve Defence Posture Sovereignty Territorial Integrity National Dignity Unbreakable Wall International Diplomatic Footprint Role In Facilitating Sensitive Diplomatic Disc Image As A Responsible And Constructive Actor Longstanding Position On Kashmir Commitment To National Security Military Professionalism Reverence For Martyrs Resolve Sacrifice And Purpose

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