Pakistan’s seafood exports surpass $500 million mark, receive Russian market approval

The country has the largest seafood exports to China, and targeted Russia, UAE, Malaysia, and Japan for export. Pakistan secured a four-year extension for seafood exports to the US after comparable status, 100-acre seafood processing zone plans in sight.

The minister highlighted that Pakistan i seafood has gained approval to enter the Russia n market for the first time, with 16 companies authorized to export. Pakistan ’s seafood exports have crossed the $500 million mark for the first time, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said the government’s target was met 46 days ahead of schedule in the current fiscal year, crediting reforms, improved facilitation and expansion into new markets.

He praised coordinated efforts by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the Marine Fisheries Department and other stakeholders to modernize the sector and raise quality standards. He also commended Marine Fisheries Board Director General Dr. Mansoor Wasan and his team for helping achieve the milestone. Between July and December 2025, the marine fisheries sector posted strong growth, exporting 122,629 metric tonnes valued at $253.24 million, up 19.1% in volume and 21.6% in value compared with the same period a year earlier.

Frozen fish led exports at $53.33 million, followed by shrimps and prawns at $40.46 million and frozen cuttlefish at $36.13 million. China remained the largest market, importing 83,602 tonnes worth $149.2 million, or nearly 59% of total exports. Thailand ranked second with $31.3 million in shrimp and prawn imports. Exports also rose to the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and Japan, while diversification expanded shipments to the European Union, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Kuwait and the United States.

Chaudhry noted Pakistan secured a four-year extension for seafood exports to the United States after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration classified Pakistani fisheries as “comparable” under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. He also announced plans for a 100-acre seafood processing and export zone at the Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority, estimated at $60–80 million. The project will include 20–25 processing units, cold storage, blast-freezing facilities, ice plants and packaging operations to expand Pakistan’s role in the global seafood trade





BOLNETWORK / 🏆 9. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trade Seafood Exports Pakistan Russia United States Marine Fisheries Department National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administratio Marine Mammal Protection Act US-Pakistan Trade Relations Eurasian Economic Union Markets

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘IT exports to surpass $4.5b during current fiscal year’National Assembly of Pakistan was informed that the country’s IT exports are expected to exceed $4.5 billion during current fiscal year.

Read more »

Pakistan's Tire Industry: A Major Boost and a Key Source of Foreign ExchangePakistan's domestic tyre market has experienced significant growth, with exports to key markets such as the US and Brazil. Service Long March Tyres, a company that started operations in 2022, has played a significant role in this progress, exporting to multiple markets and gaining a strong position in international markets. The company currently produces around 1.6 million tyres per year and plans to increase capacity to 2 million units by July 2026 and 2.2 million units by June 2027.

Read more »

Pakistan launches first-ever Panda bond in China’s capital marketPakistan has achieved a significant financial milestone by successfully launching its first-ever Panda bond in China’s domestic capital market marking a major step toward diversifying its international financing sources.

Read more »

Pakistan launches first-ever Panda bond in China’s capital marketPakistan has achieved a significant financial milestone by successfully launching its first-ever Panda bond in China’s domestic capital market marking a major step toward diversifying its international financing sources.

Read more »

Iraq exports through Hormuz fell to 10 million barrels in AprilIraq's oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz plunged to just 10 million barrels in April, the country's new oil minister said Saturday. A founding member of

Read more »

Pakistan’s seafood exports surpass $500 million milestonePakistan’s seafood exports have crossed the $500 million mark for the first time, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced Saturday.

Read more »