Pakistan News Headlines

A collection of Pakistani news headlines in Urdu, covering various topics such as politics, economy, sports, and entertainment.

Adiala Jail superintendent, not IHC judge, will decide if Bushra Bibi should be allowed to meet family and doctors or notPrime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to ensure success of next phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which focuses on key sectors including agriculture, information technology, industry, and mining.

Vice Chairman Cai Dafeng thanked the Prime Minister for warm welcome extended to him and his delegation, and reciprocated the greetings on 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries





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Adiala Jail Superintendent IHC Judge Bushra Bibi Pakistan-China Economic Corridor China-Pakistan Relations Regional Situation Peace And Stability South Asia Middle East Peace Efforts China Support Regional Harmony Multilateral Cooperation Unique Bond

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Pakistan Considering Tokenization of Sovereign Debt and Naya Pakistan Certificates to Modernize Capital MarketsA high-level governmental meeting in Pakistan focused on the potential structures, implementation pathways, regulatory considerations, and next steps for exploring tokenized sovereign instruments within the country's financial ecosystem. The meeting discussed the role blockchain infrastructure can play in modernising capital markets, expanding investor access, and enabling Pakistan to participate in the financial infrastructure of the new economy.

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Bilawal calls on Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, discusses political situationPakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a courtesy call on PPP senior leader and former Punjab Governor Makhdoom Ahmed

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UNESCO lauds completion of Lahore Fort’s Picture Wall Conservation as landmark achievement in heritage preservationMarking a milestone for cultural heritage conservation in Pakistan, UNESCO has hailed the completion of the conservation of the Northern section of Lahore

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Bangladesh delegation led by rector of NSPP Pakistan pays visit to Chief Justice of PakistanA delegation of senior civil servants from Bangladesh, visiting Pakistan under the Executive Development Programme at the National School of Public Policy, paid a visit to the Chief Justice of Pakistan on Wednesday.

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Key measures involving PIA's privatisation approvedThe Privatization Commission Board on Tuesday approved key measures related to the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), marking further

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Chinese delegation meets PM Sharif, reaffirms Pakistan-China tiesA Chinese delegation met PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, reaffirming strong Pakistan-China relations and cooperation under CPEC on 75 years of ties.

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