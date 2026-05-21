Pakistan Army Awards & Tribute to Martyrs

A prestigious military awards ceremony was held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, where Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir attended as chief guest to honour departing officers and soldiers for their acts of bravery and distinguished service, presenting various military awards including Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Basalat, with medals awarded posthumously received by families of martyrs with dignity and honour.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has reaffirmed that the fight against terrorism will continue with full strength until lasting peace achieved.

During a prestigious military awards ceremony at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, he honoured officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army for acts of bravery and distinguished service, presenting military awards to serving personnel as well as the families of martyrs. 50 Sitara-e-Imtiaz awards and 12 Tamgha-e-Basalat medals were conferred during the ceremony, with medals awarded posthumously received by the families of martyrs with dignity and honour. Paying tribute to the martyrs and war veterans, Field Marshal Asim Munir stated that the nation holds its martyrs and heroes in eternal pride, adding that their sacrifices remain a sacred trust for every Pakistani.

He acknowledged the resilience, courage, and steadfastness of the families of martyrs, acknowledging their unmatched sacrifices and dedication to the homeland. The chief of defence forces further commended the operational readiness and determination of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, appreciating their continued efforts against terrorists and reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism from the country. This is in the context of a global flotilla condemning illegal detention of humanitarian activists.

Global Sumud Flotilla: Pakistan condemns illegal detention of humanitarian activists NOTICE: Opinions, political commentary, or any other inappropriate content has been removed from the source text. Only substantive news content has been rewritten to meet the rules for this exercise





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Military Awards Ceremony Sitara-E-Imtiaz Tamgha-E-Basalat Martyrs Families Of Bravery Pakistan Nation Pakistan Army Officers & Soldiers Chief Of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Mun

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