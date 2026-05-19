Pakistan's debt has surpassed the safe limit, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The federal government has initiated a plan to amend tariffs and subsidies for protected electricity consumers. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has reserved its verdict on a request to reduce electricity prices by Rs1.93 per unit under quarterly adjustment charges.

Pakistan 's debt above safe limit, warns IMF Pakistan 's debt has surpassed the safe limit, according to the International Monetary Fund ( IMF ). The federal government has initiated a plan to amend tariffs and subsidies for protected electricity consumers .

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has reserved its verdict on a request to reduce electricity prices by Rs1.93 per unit under quarterly adjustment charges. The hearing on the quarterly adjustment for January to March was held under the chairmanship of Nepra Chairman Waseem Mukhtar. Officials of the Power Division informed the authority that a reduction of Rs36.837 billion had been recorded in capacity charges during the period from January to March.

According to officials, a further reduction of Rs11.24 billion was recorded under system charges and market operation fees, while incremental units declined by Rs23.51 billion. More than Rs940 million in relief is expected to be passed on to electricity consumers across the country, including those of K-Electric. During the hearing, industrial and other electricity consumers welcomed the proposed relief.

Replying to a question regarding possible changes to the protected consumers’ slab, Power Division officials said the registration process of more than 25 million deserving consumers would be completed by January. Officials said any revision in tariffs after the registration process would be carried out under a formal regulatory framework. Pakistan to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on May 27 Pakistan will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on May 27, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The holiday will be observed across the country, with businesses and schools closed. Eid-ul-Azha is one of the two most important festivals in the Islamic calendar, along with Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. The holiday is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy, with families and friends gathering to exchange gifts, share meals, and offer prayers.

The holiday is also an opportunity for people to reflect on the blessings of the past year and look forward to the coming year with hope and optimism. Eid-ul-Azha is a time for Muslims to come together and strengthen their bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood, and to express their gratitude to Allah for their many blessings





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Pakistan Debt IMF Tariffs Subsidies Electricity Consumers Nepra Quarterly Adjustment Charges Capacity Charges System Charges Market Operation Fees Incremental Units Relief Eid-Ul-Azha Ramadan Islamic Calendar Blessings Bonds Of Brotherhood Gratitude Optimism

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