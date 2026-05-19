A warning has been issued over the rapid melting of glaciers in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa owing to intense heat and rainfall. A sudden rise in temperature along with rainfall has increased the danger of glacier outbursts and flash floods in upper areas. Heavy rain, with isolated intense falls, is expected in Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat and Upper Kohistan. Relevant departments and civil authorities have been directed to enhance monitoring in sensitive areas and keep early warning systems operational.

Pakistan 's debt above safe limit, warns IMF A warning has been issued over the rapid melting of glaciers in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa owing to intense heat and rainfall.

According to details surfaced on Tuesday, the administrations of Upper Kohistan, Swat, Upper Dir, Upper Chitral and Lower Chitral have been directed to monitor the possible bursting of glacial lakes. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that a fresh westerly weather system has entered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing forecasts of heavy rainfall. The PMD has also warned of a sudden rise in temperature along with rainfall, which has increased the danger of glacier outbursts and flash floods in upper areas.

Heavy rain, with isolated intense falls, is expected in Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat and Upper Kohistan. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority advised residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary movement near streams, nullahs and rivers. Relevant departments and civil authorities have been directed to enhance monitoring in sensitive areas and keep early warning systems operational





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Pakistan Debt Warns IMF Glaciers Melting Heavy Rainfall Westerly Weather System Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) Glacier Outbursts Flash Floods Upper Kohistan Upper Dir Swat Upper Chitral Lower Chitral Evacuation Advisory Monitoring Early Warning Systems District Disaster Management Authorities Of Upper Kohistan Of Swat Of Upper Dir Of Upper Chitral Of Lower Chitral

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