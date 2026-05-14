Pakistan and China agree to deepen scientific, technological, and investment cooperation in the livestock sector

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry, representatives of the Animal Quarantine Department (AQD), technical specialists, and delegates from Chinese enterprises engaged in livestock breeding and biotechnology cooperation. Extensive discussions were held regarding the increasing potential of buffalo embryo exports from Pakistan to China alongside broader prospects for partnership in animal genetics, enhancement of dairy productivity, and modern reproductive technologies.

Both sides agree to deepen scientific, technological, and investment cooperation in the livestock sector . Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain led a high-level meeting with a Chinese official representative group to discuss expanded mutual collaboration in the livestock sector , with particular emphasis on buffalo embryo exports , advancement of genetic resources , and international promotion of Pakistan's premium dairy breeds.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry, representatives of the Animal Quarantine Department (AQD), technical specialists, and delegates from Chinese enterprises engaged in livestock breeding and biotechnology cooperation. Extensive discussions were held regarding the increasing potential of buffalo embryo exports from Pakistan to China alongside broader prospects for partnership in animal genetics, enhancement of dairy productivity, and modern reproductive technologies.

The Chinese visiting officials acknowledged the international recognition of Pakistan's elite buffalo breeds and expressed strong interest in strengthening cooperation in genetic development and embryo transfer methodologies. Participants noted that Pakistan is home to some of the world's finest dairy buffalo breeds, particularly the Neeli Ravi, which is widely recognized for its outstanding milk production capacity and strong genetic qualities.

The meeting highlighted that rising global demand for superior dairy genetics presents a major opportunity for Pakistan to boost exports and attract foreign investment into the livestock industry. Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain stated that the livestock sector carries significant potential for export diversification and foreign exchange generation. He emphasized that Pakistan's high-quality dairy genetics can play a vital role in strengthening agricultural cooperation with friendly nations, particularly China.

Senior Director Incharge (Animal Sciences Division), Dr. Syed Murtaza Hassan Andrabi, briefed the participants on the necessity of establishing a comprehensive and internationally compliant regulatory system for the export of biological and genetic materials. He explained that Pakistan's elite livestock genetics, especially buffalo breeds, are a strategic national resource that must be both promoted globally and safeguarded institutionally.

He added that the proposed Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) framework aims to facilitate structured international cooperation while ensuring protection of Pakistan's genetic ownership rights in accordance with global standards. Dr. Andrabi further stated that the proposed mechanism would streamline coordination between Pakistani institutions and international biotechnology firms involved in embryo transfer and genetic advancement programs. He highlighted that the initiative is designed to ensure sustainable exports, transparency, investor confidence, and long-term preservation of indigenous livestock genetic resources.

Technical experts observed that the global livestock sector is rapidly evolving toward advanced breeding systems, embryo transfer technologies, and genetic enhancement programs aimed at improving productivity and ensuring food security. They noted that Pakistan, due to its high-quality indigenous breeds such as Neeli Ravi buffalo and Sahiwal cattle, is strategically positioned to become a leading global supplier of elite dairy genetics.

Experts further emphasized that international demand for high-yield and climate-resilient livestock breeds is steadily increasing, particularly in countries seeking sustainable dairy production solutions. They added that strengthened cooperation with China in livestock biotechnology could unlock significant opportunities for scientific research, foreign investment, technology transfer, and export-driven growth in the sector.

The Chinese official delegation appreciated Pakistan's efforts to develop a transparent and structured framework for genetic cooperation and expressed confidence that enhanced collaboration would open new pathways for trade, innovation, and long-term scientific partnership between both countries. The meeting also underscored the global importance of Pakistan's livestock heritage, particularly the Sahiwal cattle breed, which has contributed significantly to dairy development initiatives in several countries worldwide.

Reaffirming the government's commitment, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain stated that Pakistan is actively pursuing modernization of the livestock sector through scientific breeding practices and expansion of export avenues for livestock products and genetic materials. He added that deeper cooperation with China will play a key role in strengthening the agricultural economy and generating new opportunities for farmers, breeders, and exporters





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Livestock Sector Buffalo Embryo Exports Genetic Resources International Promotion Pakistan's Elite Buffalo Breeds Neeli Ravi Sahiwal Cattle Advanced Breeding Systems Embryo Transfer Technologies Genetic Enhancement Programs High-Yield And Climate-Resilient Livestock Bre Sustainable Dairy Production Solutions Scientific Research Foreign Investment Technology Transfer Export-Driven Growth Agricultural Cooperation Friendly Nations Pakistan's High-Quality Dairy Genetics Strategic National Resource Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) Comprehensive And Internationally Compliant Re Export Diversification Foreign Exchange Generation Modernization Of The Livestock Sector Scientific Breeding Practices Expansion Of Export Avenues Livestock Products And Genetic Materials Deepened Cooperation China's Interest Global Importance Of Pakistan's Livestock Heri Pakistan's Commitment Agricultural Economy New Opportunities For Farmers Breeders And Exporters

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