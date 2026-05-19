Pakistan Meteorological Department Forecasts Dust-thunderstorm and Rain May 19-23

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted dust-thunderstorm and rain in various parts of the country between May 19 and May 23.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted dust-thunderstorm and rain from May 19 to May 23, with occasional gaps in upper parts of the country.

According to the PMD, a westerly wave that entered the northwestern parts of the country on Monday night is likely to persist in upper parts till May 23. This weather system is expected to bring temporary relief from the very hot weather conditions prevailing in northern areas.

However, the situation is quite different in southern and central regions of the country. The PMD states that very hot weather is likely to continue in southern parts of the country in the coming days despite temporary relief in upper regions.

Under the influence of this weather system, dust-thunderstorm and rain accompanied by isolated hailstorms are expected in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Karak. Similarly, dust-thunderstorm and rain is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Joharabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, and Narowal.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind and thunderstorm activity is likely in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar. The PMD has also warned about windstorms and lightning, which may damage weak structures including electric poles, billboards, and solar panels. During the forecast period, moderate to isolated heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.





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Pakistan Meteorological Department Dust-Thunderstorm Rain Very Hot Weather Western Wave Gilgit-Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Windstorms Lightning Landslides

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