Pakistan-UAE Ties 'Absolutely Fine', Says Minister

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry has declared that Pakistan’s relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was ‘absolutely fine’ in response to concerns raised by lawmakers regarding the deportation of Pakistanis from the Gulf country. Several media outlets have reported a large-scale expulsion of Pakistani workers, particularly Shia workers, signalling a shift in Pakistan-UAE ties. The Interior Ministry has denied the claims.

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry has declared that Pakistan’s relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was ‘absolutely fine’ in response to concerns raised by lawmakers regarding the deportation of Pakistanis from the Gulf country.

Several media outlets have reported a large-scale expulsion of Pakistani workers, particularly Shia workers, signalling a shift in Pakistan-UAE ties. The Interior Ministry has denied the claims. The minister warned against jumping to conclusions regarding countries and vowed to address any complaints. The National Assembly witnessed the introduction of two bills and a report on the Bill to amend the Pakistan Airports Authority Act, 2023.

IT exports are expected to cross 4.5 billion dollars during the current fiscal year, with a 20 percent increase in exports over the past few years





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan-UAE Ties Deportation Of Pakistanis Shia Workers Large-Scale Expulsion Shift In Ties Minister Of State For Interior Tallal Chaudhry National Assembly Carriage Of Goods By Sea Bill Sea Carriage Shipping Documents Bill Pakistan Airports Authority Act IT Exports Shaza Fatima Spectrum Auction Weather Forecasting Benazir Income Support Programme

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Event highlighting enduring Pakistan Türkiye historical and cultural ties held in AnkaraEmbassy of Pakistan in Ankara, in collaboration with Ankara University, organized cultural and academic event “Pakistan Türkiye Relations.

Read more »

Pakistan and Kuwait agree to strengthen fuel security and bilateral ties in energy sectorPakistan and Kuwait diplomats have reached an understanding on strengthening mutual energy cooperation and exploring strategic petroleum storage opportunities in Pakistan. The move comes amidst regional challenges, with Pakistan highlighting the need for strategic fuel reserves and Kuwait emphasizing the crucial role of Pakistan in promoting peace in the region.

Read more »

Israel sent Iron Dome air defense systems to UAE, US envoy saysThe batteries, which typically include radars and missile launchers, were sent to the UAE to help it defend against Iranian attacks

Read more »

From battlefield to narrative front, Pakistan emerged victorious: TararAtta Tarar calls Pahalgam incident a false flag operation, says Pakistan remains a frontline state against terrorism and India avoided impartial investigation

Read more »

Pakistan olive oil producer enters UAE market, targets $500,000 exports by end-2026The company said the launch made Loralai Olives “the first Pakistani and South Asian olive oil company to enter the region,” according to a statement released by the company.

Read more »

Pakistan lauds Azerbaijan support as bilateral ties strengthenFind latest breaking, trending, viral news from Pakistan and information on top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, sports and more.

Read more »