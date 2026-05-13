Pakistan, WHO Collaborate to Eliminate Hepatitis C

Pakistan starts its journey towards the elimination of Hepatitis C by implementing a national program targeting 1.6 million people in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). The initiative is a significant step towards ensuring the elimination of Hepatitis C as a public health threat by 2030.

Pakistan , in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to reach 1.6 million people in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for the elimination of Hepatitis C , focusing on large-scale screening, early diagnosis, and free treatment.

The initiative launches a phased national rollout that aims to eventually cover more than 164 million people across the country. With 10 million of the almost 50 million estimated cases worldwide, Pakistan carries the heaviest burden of hepatitis C globally. The program supports the 2030 global goal of eliminating hepatitis C as a public health threat and could generate significant savings in treatment and hospitalization costs





DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hepatitis C World Health Organization (WHO) National Programme For The Elimination Of Hepa Power Generation Technology Tools Pakistan Centrality Of Healthcare Services And Infrastr Pakistan's Prime Minister's National Programme

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man sacrifices life to prevent major terror attack near Kohat check postSuicide bomber detonated explosives after being confronted by retired Pakistan Railways employee

Read more »

IMF mission to arrive in Pakistan today for FY2026–27 budget talksThe IMF team is expected to review Pakistan’s macroeconomic framework

Read more »

Event highlighting enduring Pakistan Türkiye historical and cultural ties held in AnkaraEmbassy of Pakistan in Ankara, in collaboration with Ankara University, organized cultural and academic event “Pakistan Türkiye Relations.

Read more »

Pakistan offers scholarships to Bangladeshi students at Dhaka expoThe second phase of the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships under the Pakistan–Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor has officially been launched with the inauguration of the Pakistan Education Expo 2026 in Dhaka.

Read more »

Prime Minister's Hepatitis C Elimination ProgrammeThe Prime Minister's Hepatitis C Elimination Programme is a historic and revolutionary step to eliminate the illness, which affects around 10 million people in Pakistan. The programme aims to provide free nationwide screening and treatment, focusing on early diagnosis, prevention, and public awareness.

Read more »

Pakistan Security Forces Eliminate Seven Terrorists, Five Army Personnel, Including Maj. Bhatti, MartyrSecurity forces in Pakistan have successfully carried out an operation against militants in Barkhan district’s Nosham area, eliminating seven terrorists while five Army personnel, including Major Tauseef Ahmed Bhatti, embraced martyrdom in an intense exchange of fire. The operation took place when militants, linked to the group referred to as ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’, came under fire from security forces, resulting in the death of seven terrorists and the martyrdom of five Army personnel, including Major Tauseef Ahmed Bhatti. Major Tauseef Ahmed Bhatti, who led him from the front, hails from Pakpattan and was aged 31 at the time of his martyrdom.

Read more »