Pakistan's External Debt to GDP Ratio to Reach 73.8% in 2022, IMF Report Warns of External Risks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released a detailed assessment report on Pakistan's economy, highlighting the country's progress in improving its economic indicators while also warning of external risks. The report projects that Pakistan's external debt to GDP ratio will reach 73.8% in the current fiscal year, indicating a significant increase in foreign borrowing. The IMF also mentions the impact of the ongoing conflict in Iran on global supply chains and the potential impact on oil prices, which could affect Pakistan's economy. The report emphasizes the need for Pakistan to strengthen its competitiveness in the business and manufacturing sectors to foster long-term economic growth. The IMF also highlights the importance of maintaining a stable exchange rate, ensuring adequate capital reserves, and implementing necessary reforms to address the challenges posed by climate change and improve regional cooperation.

رواں مالی سال کے دوران پاکستان کا کل قرض معیشت کا 73.8 فیصد رہنے کا امکان ہے، آئی ایم ایف نے پاکستان کے لیے قرض پروگرام کی نئی قسط جاری کرنے کے بعد اپنی تفصیلی جائزہ رپورٹ شائع کر دی ہے جس میں ملکی معیشت میں بہتری کے رجحان کو تسلیم کرتے ہوئے بیرونی خطرات سے خبردار بھی کیا گیا ہے۔ رپورٹ کے مطابق مالی سال 2026 کی پہلی ششماہی میں معاشی سرگرمیوں میں تیزی دیکھنے میں آئی اور مجموعی قومی پیداوار (جی ڈی پی) کی شرح نمو بہتر رہی۔ آئی ایم ایف نے اندازہ ظاہر کیا ہے کہ رواں مالی سال کے اختتام تک شرح نمو 3.

6 فیصد تک پہنچ سکتی ہے جبکہ مہنگائی کی اوسط شرح 7.2 فیصد رہنے کا امکان ہے۔ فنڈ کے مطابق اسٹیٹ بینک کی بروقت اور سخت مانیٹری پالیسی نے افراطِ زر کو قابو میں رکھنے میں اہم کردار ادا کیا۔ کرنٹ اکاؤنٹ مجموعی طور پر متوازن رہا اور زرمبادلہ کے ذخائر میں بھی توقع سے زیادہ بہتری آئی۔ رپورٹ میں بتایا گیا ہے کہ ذخائر دسمبر کے آخر تک 16 ارب ڈالر تک پہنچ چکے ہیں جبکہ آئندہ مہینوں میں یہ 17.5 ارب ڈالر تک جا سکتے ہیں۔رپورٹ میں کہا گیا ہے کہ اس تنازع نے عالمی سپلائی چین کو متاثر کیا جس کے اثرات پاکستان تک بھی پہنچے۔ایران جنگ 2027 تک جاری رہنےکےباعث تیل کی قیمت 125 ڈالر رہی تو حالات بدتر ہوسکتے ہیں، آئی ایم ایفتیل کی قیمتوں میں اضافے سے نہ صرف درآمدی بل بڑھا بلکہ مہنگائی پر بھی دباؤ آیا جس سے عوام کی قوتِ خرید متاثر ہوئی۔ اگرچہ بنیادی منظرنامے میں ان اثرات کو محدود قرار دیا گیا ہے لیکن منفی خطرات بدستور موجود ہیں۔ رپورٹ کے مطابق رواں مالی سال قرضوں کا حجم جی ڈی پی کے 73.8 فیصد تک رہ سکتا ہے۔ مالی سال 2026 میں جی ڈی پی کے 1.6 فیصد کے مساوی پرائمری سرپلس حاصل ہونے کی توقع ظاہر کی گئی ہے جو مالی نظم و ضبط کی بہتری کا اشارہ ہے۔ آئی ایم ایف نے زور دیا ہے کہ پاکستان کو کاروباری اور پیداواری شعبے میں مسابقت کو فروغ دینا ہوگا تاکہ طویل المدتی معاشی نمو ممکن ہو سکے۔ فارن ایکسچینج مارکیٹ میں مزید اصلاحات، بینکوں کا مناسب سرمایہ برقرار رکھنا اور زرمبادلہ ذخائر کی بحالی کا تسلسل برقرار رکھنا بھی ضروری قرار دیا گیا ہے۔ رپورٹ میں موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں کے تناظر میں 28 ماہ کے ریزیلینس اینڈ سسٹین ایبلٹی فیسلٹی (آر ایس ایف) پروگرام کا بھی ذکر کیا گیا جس کے تحت پاکستان کو قدرتی آفات سے نمٹنے اور موسمیاتی خطرات کم کرنے میں مدد ملے گا۔ آئی ایم ایف نے پانی کے مؤثر استعمال، موسمیاتی نگرانی کے نظام کی بہتری اور وفاق و صوبوں کے درمیان بہتر رابطے کو کلائمیٹ ریزیلینس کے لیے ناگزیر قرار دیا ہے۔ مجموعی طور پر آئی ایم ایف نے تسلیم کیا ہے کہ مضبوط پالیسیوں کے تسلسل نے پاکستان کی اقتصادی بحالی کو سہارا دیا ہے اور سرمایہ کاروں کے اعتماد میں اضافہ کیا ہے تاہم بدلتی عالمی صورتحال کے پیش نظر محتاط حکمت عملی اور اصلاحات کا عمل جاری رکھنا ناگزیر ہوگا





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Pakistan IMF External Debt GDP Economic Indicators External Risks Conflict In Iran Global Supply Chains Oil Prices Competitiveness Business And Manufacturing Sectors Long-Term Economic Growth Exchange Rate Capital Reserves Reforms Climate Change Regional Cooperation

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