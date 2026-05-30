Pakistani actor Khaqan Shahnawaz shares views on sacrificial animals after Ali Raza posts photo on Instagram

Pakistani actor Khaqan Shahnawaz shared his thoughts on sacrificial animals after Pakistani actor Ali Raza posted a photo of a slaughtered animal on Instagram. Khaqan emphasized that posting photos of slaughtered animals on social media reflects ignorance and disrespects the sacrificial animals. He emphasized that the purpose of the sacrifice is rooted in faith, devotion, and obedience rather than public display.

Pakistani actor Khaqan Shahnawaz shared his thoughts on sacrificial animals after Pakistani actor Ali Raza posted a photo of a slaughtered animal on Instagram. Khaqan wrote that posting photos of slaughtered animals on social media reflects ignorance and dis respect s the sacrificial animals .

He emphasized that the purpose of the sacrifice is rooted in faith, devotion, and obedience rather than public display. Ali Raza, on the other hand, turned off the comments section after Khaqan's post. Khaqan Shahnawaz is a rising Pakistani actor, model, and digital creator, while Ali Raza is one of Pakistan's rising stars known for his performances in television dramas.

Khaqan's message serves as a reminder that the nature of Eid-ul-Adha extends beyond the ritual itself, teaching sacrifice, humility, gratitude, and compassion





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Pakistani Actor Khaqan Shahnawaz Sacrificial Animals Ali Raza Eid-Ul-Adha Ignorance Respect Sacrifice Humility Gratitude Compassion

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