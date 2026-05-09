Pakistan's medium pacer Mohammad Abbas grabbed five wickets for 92 runs as hosts Bangladesh were all out for 410 runs in their first innings on the second day of the first cricket Test being played in Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

President Zardari felicitates Russian leadership on Victory Day Pakistan ’s medium pacer Mohammad Abbas grabbed five wickets for 92 runs as hosts Bangladesh were all out for 410 runs in their first innings on the second day of the first cricket Test being played in Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

Resuming at 301-4, the hosts lost Litton Das for 33 after Abbas struck early to reduce the hosts to 338-5. Abbas then removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 10 and a little before the lunch break he also dismissed Taijul Islam for 17. Yesterday, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto hit an attacking century as Bangladesh recovered from a shaky start to post 301-4 on the opening day of the first Test.

Shanto struck his ninth Test hundred off just 129 balls with the help of 12 fours and two sixes to delight the home fans at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The in-form batsman steadied the innings after Bangladesh were reduced to 31-2 inside 11 overs, before falling lbw to seamer Mohammad Abbas.

The left-handed pair of Shanto (101) and Mominul Haque put on 170 runs off 257 balls for the third wicket, the highest partnership for that wicket against Pakistan and the third highest overall for Bangladesh.

"Shanto's innings is one of the best I have seen from him. He is in outstanding form," Mominul said.

"Even under a lot of pressure, he manages to score hundreds. Today as well, he made a century in very difficult conditions. He is in the best form of his life.

"May 9, 2026Bangladesh lost both openers inside the first hour after they were sent in to bat. Mahmudul Hasan Joy edged Shaheen Shah Afridi behind for eight after surviving a dropped catch on four, before Shadman Islam was caught at slip off Hasan Ali for 13. Pakistan's bowlers toiled in hot and humid conditions, finding little assistance from the pitch. They also conceded 32 extras.

"I don't think it was a frustrating day," Abbas said. "We did really hard work. The new ball is in our hand, so we will come tomorrow and take early wickets.





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan Bangladesh Cricket First Test First Innings Second Day Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium Dhaka Mohammad Abbas Grabs Five Wickets Hosts Bangladesh All Out For 410 Runs Resuming At 301-4 Litton Das Mehidy Hasan Miraz Taijul Islam Najmul Hossain Shanto Century Outstanding Form Difficult Conditions Hot And Humid Conditions New Ball Take Early Wickets

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