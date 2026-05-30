Pakistan's Deputy PM Reaffirms Unchanged Policy on Palestine and Israel, Reiterating Support for Palestine and Gaza

Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, has stated that Pakistan's stance on Palestine and Israel remains unchanged until an independent Palestinian state is established with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. He also emphasized Pakistan's support for Palestine and Gaza and that Israel must move towards the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state before any change in Islamabad's position towards Israel can be considered.

Pakistan 's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister , Ishaq Dar , has firmly rejected speculation that Pakistan may join the Abraham Accords , stating that Islamabad's position on Palestine and Israel remains unchanged until an independent Palestinian state is established with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Dar emphasized that Pakistan's policy has remained unchanged for years and is based on the recognition of an independent Palestinian state under the pre-1967 borders. He also noted that Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for Palestine and Gaza, and that Israel must move towards the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state before any change in Islamabad's position towards Israel can be considered





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Pakistan Ishaq Dar Foreign Minister Deputy Prime Minister Abraham Accords Palestine Israel Al-Quds Al-Sharif Pre-1967 Borders Support For Palestine And Gaza Middle East Diplomacy Normalization Of Diplomatic Relations Contingent Upon A Just Resolution Of The Pales

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