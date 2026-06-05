Foreign Office spokesman denies claims of sharing Iran nuclear programme details with US, warns India against water weaponization, updates on Somali captives, Kashmiris arrest, regional peace efforts, and domestic crime and education news.

Pakistan has not shared information regarding Iran's nuclear program with the United States, as clarified by Foreign Office spokesman Tarar Indrabi during his weekly briefing.

He unequivocally dismissed recent claims arising from the meeting between Isaq Dar and US Secretary of State Rubio on May 29, labeling such reports as baseless, misleading, and contrary to facts. The Foreign Office emphasized that Pakistan's foreign policy is rooted in principled positions, regional stability, and mutual respect.

It sternly warned India that any attempts to block or weaponize river water under the Indus Waters Treaty would constitute a violation of international law, asserting that Pakistan retains all options to respond to such illegal actions. The spokesman reiterated Pakistan's firm stance against any unlawful measures threatening its water and food security, and reaffirmed the unchanged policy regarding the Abraham Accords.

Regarding Somali pirates, it was noted that ten Pakistani citizens remain in captivity, and diplomatic efforts are ongoing through the vessel's owner to secure their safe release. In another matter, a Kashmiri resident, Zeeshan, was arrested by Indian forces along the Line of Control; steps are being taken for his early release. Pakistan highlighted its active diplomatic role in promoting peace and de-escalation in the region, welcomed the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, and condemned attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain.

The statement also underscored that Pakistan continues to suffer from terrorism emanating from Afghan territory and reserves the right to take all legitimate measures to protect its citizens. In a separate domestic news item, a suspect involved in renting out cars worth millions of rupees to others for resale was arrested in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Sindh has announced the date for Matric and Intermediate examination results. The website, Pakistan's most visited source for news and current affairs, asserts that all published content is copyrighted by Express Media Group





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