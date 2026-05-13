Pakistan's CamberJ National Level A+ Mathematics (9709) Exam Date Changed

The Board of Cambridge in Pakistan has announced a change in the date of the A+ Mathematics (9709) exam to be held on May 15, 2021.

پاکستان میں 15 مئی کو ہونے والا کیمبرج انٹر نیشنل کا اے لیول ریارضی کا پرچہ ملتوی کردیا گیا جبکہ نئی تاریخ کا اعلان 22 مئی کو کردیا جائے گا۔ کیمبرج بورڈ کے مطابق پاکستان میں 15 مئی کو شیڈول پرچہ اے لیول ریاضی (9709) 32 کا تھا اور امتحاج کے لیے نئی تاریخ کا اعلان جمعہ 22 مئی تک کر دیا جائے گا۔ پرچہ ملتوی کرنے کے حوالے سے اعلامیے میں کہا گیا کہ فیصلہ پاکستان میں اسٹیک ہولڈرز سے مشاورت اور اضافی سیکیورٹی اقدام کے طور پر کیا گیا ہے۔ کیمبرج انتظامیہ نے بتایا کہ اسکولوں کو احتیاطی تدابیر سے متعلق تفصیلی معلومات 22 مئی تک فراہم کریں۔ انتظامیہ نے مزید بتایا کہ اے ایس اینڈ اے لیول کے نتائج جاری کرنے کی تاریخ 11 اگست بر قرار رہے گی اور اسکولوں کو احتیاطی تدابیر سے متعلق تفصیلی معلومات 22 مئی تک فراہم کریں.

پاکستان میں 15 مئی کو ہونے والا کیمبرج انٹر نیشنل کا اے لیول ریارضی کا پرچہ ملتوی کردیا گیا جبکہ نئی تاریخ کا اعلان 22 مئی کو کردیا جائے گا۔ کیمبرج بورڈ کے مطابق پاکستان میں 15 مئی کو شیڈول پرچہ اے لیول ریاضی (9709) 32 کا تھا اور امتحاج کے لیے نئی تاریخ کا اعلان جمعہ 22 مئی تک کر دیا جائے گا۔ پرچہ ملتوی کرنے کے حوالے سے اعلامیے میں کہا گیا کہ فیصلہ پاکستان میں اسٹیک ہولڈرز سے مشاورت اور اضافی سیکیورٹی اقدام کے طور پر کیا گیا ہے۔ کیمبرج انتظامیہ نے بتایا کہ اسکولوں کو احتیاطی تدابیر سے متعلق تفصیلی معلومات 22 مئی تک فراہم کریں۔ انتظامیہ نے مزید بتایا کہ اے ایس اینڈ اے لیول کے نتائج جاری کرنے کی تاریخ 11 اگست بر قرار رہے گی اور اسکولوں کو احتیاطی تدابیر سے متعلق تفصیلی معلومات 22 مئی تک فراہم کریں





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Camberj Pakistan Education Board Of Cambridge Maths Exam Date Changed Changed Date Extra Security Measures

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