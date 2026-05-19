Pakistan Struggle to Defend Crucial Target Against Bangladesh

Despite a defiant innings from Hassaan Ali, Pakistan needed 121 more runs to win due to Bangladesh's disciplined bowling and wickets falling in a crucial period. Meanwhile, Bangladesh moved to the brink of a 2-0 sweep with Rizwan and Agha adding runs towards Pakistan's unlikely fight.

Pakistan require 121 more runs with 3 wickets remaining after Rizwan and Salman Agha delayed Bangladesh ’s march towards series clean sweep Bangladesh moved to the brink of a 2-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan after the fourth day of the Sylhet Test, despite a defiant unbeaten innings from Mohammad Rizwan .

Pakistan finished the day on 316 for 7 in their second innings, still requiring 121 runs for victory after being set a daunting target of 437. Rizwan remained unbeaten on 75 at stumps after sharing a vital 134-run partnership with Salman Agha, who scored 71 before falling late in the evening session. Their resistance delayed Bangladesh’s push for victory after Pakistan had slipped into trouble following the loss of early wickets.

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam struck crucial blows in the closing stages and ended the day with four wickets in the innings. He dismissed both Agha and Hasan Ali to leave Pakistan seven wickets down heading into the final day. Earlier, Shan Masood made 71 while Babar Azam contributed 47 during a fluent third-wicket stand which briefly steadied Pakistan’s chase However, Bangladesh regained control through disciplined bowling from Taijul, Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Bangladesh had earlier declared their dominance through Mushfiqur Rahim’s commanding 137 and Litton Das’s 69 in the second innings, helping the hosts post 390 after securing a first-innings lead. Pakistan’s hopes now rest largely on Rizwan, with only three wickets remaining and Bangladesh requiring a final push to seal another memorable home victory





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Pakistan Rizwan Salman Agha Bangladesh Test Series Sylhet 437 Run-Chase 390 For Victory Third-Wicket Stand Masood Azam

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