The project was originally envisioned by former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and has now been completed by the current provincial government. It is considered one of the best highways in Pakistan and is expected to improve urban mobility, reduce travel time, and ease traffic congestion across key routes in the metropolis.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurates a section of Shahrah-e-Bhutto project in Karachi on Friday, which is the city’s major infrastructure uplift project.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated a section of Shahra Bhutto from Qayyum Abad to M9 Motorways. On the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto remarked that Shahra Bhutto is considered one of the best highways in Pakistan. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Saeed Ghani, Nisar Khoro and others were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that the project was originally envisioned by former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and has now been completed by the current provincial government. He described it as a significant gift for Karachi’s residents that will contribute to the city’s overall development. The chief minister said the new highway is expected to improve urban mobility, reduce travel time, and ease traffic congestion across key routes in the metropolis.

He added that it would also help save fuel and enhance transport efficiency for commuters. Officials stated that the 39-kilometre-long road has been constructed at a cost of over Rs40 billion and has been designed for speeds of up to 100 km per hour. The project includes six modern interchanges and a smart toll system.

CM Murad Shah said that direct access from Qayyumabad to the M-9 motorway would significantly reduce travel time for commuters, while improved connectivity would facilitate traffic movement towards Jinnah Terminal and surrounding routes. He described Shahrah-e-Bhutto as a major economic corridor for Karachi, linking the city’s port, industrial zones, and upcountry traffic networks, and said it would play a key role in boosting economic activity in the region





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Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Shahrah-E-Bhutto Project Karachi Major Infrastructure Uplift Project Shahra Bhutto Best Highways In Pakistan Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Saeed Ghani Nisar Khoro Economic Corridor For Karachi Linking The City’S Port Industrial Zones And Upcountry Traffic Networks Boosting Economic Activity In The Region

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