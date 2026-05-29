Pakistan's military leadership extends heartfelt felicitations on Youm-e-Takbeer anniversary

Pakistan's military leadership, led by Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, congratulated the people of Pakistan on the 28th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer, marking the country's historic nuclear achievement. The services chiefs described the achievement as a symbol of national unity, determination, and unwavering resolve to defend the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and dignity.

Pakistan 's military leadership extended heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the 28th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer, marking the country's historic nuclear achievement . The services chiefs congratulated the people of Pakistan on this significant national day, describing the achievement as a symbol of national unity , determination , and unwavering resolve to defend the country's sovereignty , territorial integrity, and dignity .

They paid tribute to the visionary political leadership, distinguished scientists, engineers, armed forces, and the people of Pakistan whose collective efforts made the historic accomplishment possible. The armed forces pledged to continue working for the country's security, stability, and prosperity, reaffirming their commitment to national defence





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Pakistan Military Leadership Youm-E-Takbeer Nuclear Achievement Strategic Capability Nation Renews Commitment Armed Forces Pledge Strategic Balance Credible Deterrence Visionary Political Leadership Distinguished Scientists Engineers Armed Forces People Of Pakistan Collective Efforts Historic Accomplishment Symbol Of National Unity Determination Unwavering Resolve Defend The Country's Sovereignty Territorial Integrity Dignity Strategic Trust Peace Stability Prosperity Renew Commitment Vigilance Resilience Dedication Towards A Stronger And Prosperous P

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