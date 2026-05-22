Pakistan announces 16-member squad for ODI series vs Australia with Shaheen Afridi as captain

The National Men's Selection Committee has named a 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia commencing on 30 May. The squad includes three players who are yet to represent Pakistan in ODI cricket, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, and Rohail Nazir. Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead the side, while Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Sufyan Moqim have been recalled to the side.

Pakistan announced a 16-member squad for the ODI series vs Australia with Shaheen Afridi as captain. Ahmed Daniyal , Arafat Minhas , and Rohail Nazir make their ODI debuts.

The squad includes players like Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Sufyan Moqim who were not part of the away ODI series against Bangladesh in March. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were also not considered for selection due to injuries. The 16-member squad will assemble in Islamabad later tonight and will train under the coaching staff from Saturday, 23 May.

Australia men's team will arrive in Islamabad on 23 May and will also take part in training sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium





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Pakistan ODI Series Vs Australia Shaheen Afridi As Captain Ahmed Daniyal Arafat Minhas Rohail Nazir ODI Cricket Left-Arm Fast Bowler Babar Azam Haris Rauf Naseem Shah Shadab Khan Sufyan Moqim

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