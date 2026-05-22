Pakistani actress calls out horrific treatment of sacrificial goats for Eid Ul Adha

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui has shared a video on her Instagram handle, highlighting the horrific treatment of sacrificial goats, an animal in high demand for Eid Ul Adha. She urges the relevant parties to stop this treatment and urges everyone to make the religious festivity count by indulging in appropriate behavior.

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui has taken to her Instagram handle to talk about a much concerning yet horrific behaviour being carried out with sacrificial goats , an animal high in demand as Eid Ul Adha is just around the corner.

The Pakistani star has shared a video over her social media platform featuring men taking care of the goats, forcefully feeding them and making them drink water which the reporter states is supremely terrible for the overall health of the animal, bad for their stomach and actually makes them weak. Zara has uttered in the caption that how the behaviour is wrong on so many levels and has urged the relevant parties to stop this treatment.

As Eid Ul Adha is a religious festivity carrying massive sentiment and respect, she has urged everyone to make it count by indulging in appropriate behavior instead of succumbing to low tactics just for the sake of religion. These are the exact words written by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui: "This is wrong on so many levels. Please stop this treatment if you see this and tell others to do so too.

Please make this qurbani count instead of just doing it for the sake of religion.





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Sacrificial Goats Eid Ul Adha Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui Pakistani Actress Horrific Treatment Appropriate Behavior

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