Pakistan's National Assembly Launches First AI-based Parliamentary System

The National Assembly in Pakistan launched its first AI-based parliamentary system to speed up legislation, enable smart document search, summaries, and improve efficiency of parliamentary work. This initiative has been developed in collaboration between the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication and the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The National Assembly in Pakistan launched its first AI-based parliamentary system to improve efficiency in legislation and make parliamentary processes more modern and contemporary. This AI-powered system aims to modernize legislative and parliamentary processes by making them faster, more efficient, and aligned with contemporary digital requirements.

The system will offer features such as bill summarization, drafting of parliamentary questions, smart document search, speech assistance, and intelligent meeting management tools. It also includes an AI-based conversational chatbot, along with automated retrieval of legal clauses, articles, laws, and references to support parliamentary work. This is a major milestone in the development of a secure and sovereign AI infrastructure for legislative work





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National Assembly Pakistan AI-Based Parliamentary System Collaboration Between The Ministry Of IT And T AI-Powered Parliamentary System Features Such As Bill Summarization Drafting Of Parliamentary Questions Smart Document Search Speech Assistance And Intelligent Meeting Management Tools AI-Based Conversational Chatbot Automated Retrieval Of Legal Clauses Articles Laws And References To Support Parliamentary Work Smart Meeting Management Feature AI-Generated Legislative Summaries Will Be Ava Conversion Of Lengthy Parliamentary Documents

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