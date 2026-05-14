Pakistan's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' set to release in China, marking a major milestone for Pakistani cinema

Pakistan and China have taken a significant step in strengthening cultural ties, as the blockbuster film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is set to be released in China on May 21. The announcement was made by director Bilal Lashari, who shared the news alongside a Chinese-dubbed trailer of the film, marking a major milestone for Pakistani cinema. This is the first time a major Pakistani film has secured a prominent place in China's limited foreign film market, reflecting growing interest in cross-border cultural exchange between the two countries.

Pakistan and China have taken a significant step in strengthening cultural ties , as the blockbuster film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is set to be released in China on May 21.

The announcement was made by director Bilal Lashari, who shared the news alongside a Chinese-dubbed trailer of the film, marking a major milestone for Pakistani cinema. This is the first time a major Pakistani film has secured a prominent place in China's limited foreign film market, reflecting growing interest in cross-border cultural exchange between the two countries. The film, released in 2022, is widely regarded as Pakistan's most expensive and highest-grossing film to date.

The upcoming Chinese release is being seen as an important development for Pakistan's film industry, potentially opening doors for wider distribution of Pakistani cinema in global markets





BOLNETWORK / 🏆 9. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan China Cultural Ties Film The Legend Of Maula Jatt Bilal Lashari Chinese-Dubbed Trailer Prominent Place Limited Foreign Film Market First Pakistani Film Ever To Do So Pakistan's Most Expensive And Highest-Grossing International Success Gaining Recognition Beyond South Asia Chinese Release Important Development For Pakistan's Film Indu Wider Distribution Of Pakistani Cinema In Glob

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sajal Aly debuts chic boy cut, breaks the internetPakistani actress Sajal Aly has set social media buzzing after debuting a bold and edgy new haircut giving major “Gen Z glow-up” vibes that fans are absolutely loving.

Read more »

چین نے پاکستان سے ایران امریکا ثالثی تیز کرنے کی درخواست کردی، آبنائے ہرمز کھلوانے پر زورChina Urges Pakistan to Intensify Iran-US Mediation Efforts

Read more »

China FM urges Pakistan to step up mediation in Middle EastWang Yi called on Pakistan to step up mediation efforts, and contribute to properly addressing issues

Read more »

Noman Ali Becomes Oldest Player to Reach 100 Test Wickets, Surpassing Bobby PeelNoman Ali, a Pakistani spinner, has made his mark in cricket history by becoming the oldest player to reach 100 wickets in Test cricket. The 39-year-old cricketer, hailing from Sanghar, surpassed Bobby Peel’s record and not only managed to achieve this milestone but also had a crucial role in the second Test against Bangladesh, dismisssing Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 24 runs and thereby breaking this record in his 22nd Test. Noman Ali became the joint fourth-fastest Pakistani bowler to achieve the feat and is the third-youngest Pakistani to reach this milestone.

Read more »

Pakistan Recovers Hundreds of Historical Treasures After US Repatriates Over 450 Rare AntiquitiesPakistan successfully reclaimed numerous stolen historical artifacts following the United States' repatriation of over 450 rare antiquities in a major cultural conservation initiative.

Read more »

PMDC issues new eligibility criteria for students seeking medical, dental admissions abroadThe Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has issued fresh instructions and eligibility criteria for Pakistani students seeking admission to medical and dental institutions abroad.

Read more »