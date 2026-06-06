Pakistani Singer Falak Shabir Calls for Laws on Short Dresses in Public Places

Falak Shabir, a Pakistani singer, has sparked discussion online after calling for laws regarding short dresses in public places. He appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to consider introducing regulations that would help protect the country's cultural values.

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir has sparked discussion online after calling for laws regarding short dresses in public places . The singer shared his opinion through an Instagram Story , where he appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to consider introducing regulations that according to him, would help protect the country's cultural values .

Sharing the post on his Story, he praised the move by writing, ‘Excellent,’ along with clapping emojis before raising another issue he believes requires attention. Addressing Maryam Nawaz directly, he wrote, ‘As a father of two daughters, I humbly request Madam CM Maryam Nawaz that there should also be a law for people wearing short dresses in public places, bazaars and streets. Otherwise, culturally we will be destroyed.

’ By referring to his daughters, Falak explained his concerns from a parent's perspective and the kind of social environment he hopes future generations will grow up in. He further stated that public spaces should reflect traditional cultural values and urged the government to take notice of the issue. The singer's remarks quickly drew reactions on social media. While some users supported his views, others argued that personal clothing choices should remain an individual's decision





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Falak Shabir Pakistani Singer Short Dresses Public Places Cultural Values Maryam Nawaz Punjab Chief Minister Instagram Story Personal Clothing Choices Social Media Reactions

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