Pakistan Unveils Sharp Increase in Petroleum Prices

Pakistan has announced another sharp increase in petroleum prices, pushing both petrol and high-speed diesel above the Rs400-per-litre mark for the first time. The revised rates came into effect from midnight, triggering concerns over rising transport costs and inflationary pressure across the country.

Pakistan has announced another sharp increase in petroleum prices , pushing both petrol and high-speed diesel above the Rs400-per-litre mark for the first time. Under the latest notification, the federal government increased the price of petrol by Rs14.92 per litre, while diesel saw an increase of Rs15 per litre.

The hike in petrol is now priced at 414.58 per litre while diesel at Rs414.78 per litre. The latest revision has intensified public concern as fuel prices continue to climb amid economic challenges and fluctuating global oil markets. Petrol is widely used in motorcycles, private vehicles and rickshaws, while diesel powers heavy transport vehicles, buses and agricultural machinery, making the increase likely to affect multiple sectors simultaneously. The increase is expected to raise transportation and logistics costs nationwide.

Analysts believe the higher fuel rates could eventually contribute to increased prices of essential commodities, including food items and daily-use products, due to elevated freight expenses. For households already struggling with inflation, the latest jump in fuel costs will further squeeze monthly budgets. Public transport fares in several cities are also expected to rise following the announcement.





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Pakistan Petroleum Prices Gasoline Prices Diesel Prices Rs400-Per-Litre Mark Reviewed Rates Public Concern Rising Costs Flourishing Global Oil Markets Economic Challenges Multiple Sectors Households Inflation Rates Transportation Costs Rising Public Transport Fares

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