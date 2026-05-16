Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Unveils 15-Member Squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 and Tri-series in Ireland

Pakistan's updated squad features experienced campaigners and emerging talent. The upcoming tournament will mark Fatima Sana's third appearance at a Women's T20 World Cup, highlighting the board's confidence in her leadership and all-round abilities. The PCB has once again placed its trust in Fatima Sana, who will captain Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup for the second consecutive time.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a 15-member squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 and the upcoming tri-series in Ireland. Fatima Sana will continue to lead the national side as Pakistan prepare for a challenging campaign featuring several major rivals.

The PCB has once again placed its trust in Fatima Sana, who will captain Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup for the second consecutive time. Pakistan's squad features a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talent, with five players set to play in the Women's T20 World Cup for the first time. Before the World Cup begins, Pakistan will participate in a tri-series in Ireland from May 28 to June 4.

Pakistan will kick off their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against India on June 14 in Birmingham, and the tournament will feature India, South Africa, Bangladesh, Australia, and the Netherlands in the group stage. The semi-finals are set to be played on June 30 and July 2, while the final will take place at Lord's on July 5





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