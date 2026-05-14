Pakistan News: Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif Praise Security Forces After Counter-Terrorism Operation

Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif have praised the security forces following a successful counter-terrorism operation in the Nosham area of Barkhan District. The president and prime minister acknowledged the sacrifices made by the personnel involved in the operation against militants described as ‘Fitna Al Hindustan’ and paid homage to those who embraced martyrdom.

ISLAMABAD: Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif have praised the security forces following a successful counter-terrorism operation in the Nosham area of Barkhan District . In separate statements, both leaders lauded the personnel involved in the operation against militants described as ‘Fitna Al Hindustan’ and paid homage to those who embraced martyrdom, including Major Tauseef Ahmed Bhatti.

The president expressed solidarity with the families of the fallen soldiers, praying for patience and strength for them while acknowledging the sacrifices made for national peace and stability. He said such sacrifices reinforce the country’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and security. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid rich tribute to the martyrs, stating that the nation will always remember their courage and commitment.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan stands firmly with its armed forces in their ongoing efforts to defend the country against threats. ECP publishes final candidate list for Gilgit-Baltistan assembly electionsIntense heatwave continues across Sindh as temperatures near 45°





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Asif Ali Zardari Shehbaz Sharif Security Forces Counter-Terrorism Operation Barkhan District Martyrs Families Of The Fallen Soldiers National Peace And Stability Sovereignty And Security Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Elections Heatwave Sindh

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