Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Congratulates Saudi Leadership on Successful Hajj Season

The Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, has congratulated the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the successful management of the Hajj season 1447 AH. He praised the Saudi leadership’s unwavering commitment to serving the two holy mosques and the millions of pilgrims who travel annually to the holy sites from around the world.

Ashrafi also commended the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance programs, infrastructure, and services designed to ensure the safety, comfort, and well-being of pilgrims . The Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, has congratulated the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the successful management of the Hajj season 1447 AH, describing it as an extraordinary achievement made possible through the grace of Almighty Allah and the visionary leadership of Custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In a statement, Ashrafi said the success of this year’s Hajj reflected the Saudi leadership’s unwavering commitment to serving the two holy mosques and the millions of pilgrims who travel annually to the holy sites from around the world. He said the comprehensive planning, continuous supervision, and ongoing development of Hajj services under the guidance of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had resulted in one of the most successful pilgrimage seasons in recent years.

The successful organisation of Hajj 1447 AH is a remarkable and well-deserved accomplishment. It is the result of Allah’s blessings, the generous directives of the Custodian of the two holy mosques, and the vision, dedication, and around-the-clock oversight of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to continuously improve every aspect of the Hajj experience. He particularly praised the crowd management strategy implemented during the pilgrimage, describing it as a model of international excellence.

The operational plan for managing pilgrim movement represented a world-class example of effective crowd management. It was part of a comprehensive system that was executed with exceptional precision, professionalism, and meticulous attention to detail. Ashrafi also commended the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance programs, infrastructure, and services designed to ensure the safety, comfort, and well-being of pilgrims from their arrival in Saudi Arabia until their departure after completing the sacred rites.

He highlighted the significance of the Makkah Route Initiative, saying the project had greatly facilitated travel procedures for pilgrims and provided unprecedented convenience to thousands of Hajj participants from different countries. The Makkah Route Initiative has become one of the most successful programs serving pilgrims. Its positive impact has been widely acknowledged by pilgrims and participating nations alike





DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Saudi Arabia Hajj Season Crowd Management Makkah Route Initiative Pilgrims

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Climate change making Hajj hotter, less safe: studyClimate change is gradually shrinking the times of year when the annual Hajj pilgrimage can take place in safe weather conditions, according to a new study

Read more »

Pakistan's military leadership extends heartfelt felicitations on Youm-e-Takbeer anniversaryPakistan's military leadership, led by Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, congratulated the people of Pakistan on the 28th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer, marking the country's historic nuclear achievement. The services chiefs described the achievement as a symbol of national unity, determination, and unwavering resolve to defend the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and dignity.

Read more »

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts reception for global Hajj guests in MinaSaudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted a grand reception for distinguished guests from around the world at the Mina Grand Palace during the annual Hajj

Read more »

Global Peacemaker Award announced for Field Marshal Asim MunirPakistan’s Christian leadership announces Global Peacemaker Award for Field Marshal Asim Munir, praising his peace efforts.

Read more »

Hajj repatriation operation to begin May 31, over 119,000 pilgrims to return to PakistanArrangements for the repatriation of more than 119,000 pilgrims returning under the government Hajj scheme have been completed, with the air operation

Read more »

Pakistan launches post-Hajj flight operation as first plane lands in IslamabadPakistan begins Hajj return flights with first arrival in Islamabad carrying pilgrims, repatriation operation continuing until June 30

Read more »