Pakistan's Arafat Minhas Claims Five-Wicket Haul on ODI Debut

Debutant Arafat Minhas produced a dream performance with the ball, claiming a five-wicket haul to help Pakistan dismiss Australia for 200 in the first ODI being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Debutant Arafat Minhas produced a dream performance with the ball, claiming a five-wicket haul to help Pakistan dismiss Australia for 200 in the first ODI being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain elected to field first, a decision that paid immediate dividends as the home side's bowlers kept the Australian batting line-up under pressure throughout the innings. Australia got off to a cautious start through openers Alex Carey and Matthew Short before spinner Abrar Ahmed struck the first blow, dismissing Carey for 19 with the score on 32.

Pakistan seized control of the match through Minhas, who triggered a middle-order collapse with a superb spell on his ODI debut. He trapped Josh Inglis lbw for 13 before removing Marnus Labuschagne for a duck in the same fashion, reducing Australia to 62 for three. The young left-arm spinner then bowled Cameron Green for nought, leaving the visitors struggling at 68 for four.

Matthew Short attempted to rebuild the innings and top-scored with 55, but he too fell victim to Minhas, who claimed his fourth wicket with Australia on 123. Oliver Peake added just seven runs before being caught off Salman Ali Agha's bowling, while Matt Renshaw offered resistance with a well-made 61. Nathan Ellis scored eight before becoming Minhas's fifth victim, while Tanveer Sangha was dismissed for a duck.

Matthew Kuhnemann made 24 but was out on the next delivery as Australia were bowled out for 200 in 44.1 overs. Minhas finished with outstanding figures of five wickets on debut, becoming the first Pakistani bowler to take a five-wicket haul in his maiden ODI appearance. Before Minhas's feat, the best bowling figures by a Pakistani on ODI debut belonged to Zakir Khan, who took four wickets against New Zealand in 1984.

Abrar Ahmed claimed two wickets, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Salman Ali Agha picked up one wicket each as Pakistan set themselves a target of 201 runs to win the series opener. Pakistan has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first of the three one-day internationals against Australia.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt), Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed Matt Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (capt & wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Ollie Peake, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Billy Stanlake, Matt Kuhnemann Today, Pakistan will be facing Australia in its 1000th ODI. Pakistan, which played their first ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch in 1973, have so far played 999 ODI matches, winning 527 and losing 442; nine matches ended in a tie, while 21 matches ended without any result.

Pakistan have won 36 matches, while Australia have emerged victorious on 71 occasions. Pakistan had outclassed Australia in the last two ODI series by 2-1. And for the first time, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will live-stream series matches in Pakistan. Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that playing 1,000th ODI was a special moment for the team.

‘Australia is one of the strongest teams in the world and competitions against it have always been tough,’ he has said, adding that players have worked quite hard during the practice sessions and were looking forward to win the series. Afridi has further said that Pakistani team’s morale is already high after winning the last two series against the Aussies.

‘The support given by spectators in Rawalpindi and Lahore to the team has always been very encouraging. ’ Australian cricket team manager Catherine White on Saturday went to the Pakistani team’s dressing room where she was welcomed by Pakistan cricket team manager Naveed Akram Cheema. She also presented mithai to Pakistani skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi





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