Pakistan's Nuclear Tests and the Symbol of Invincible Defence

Pakistan's nuclear tests in 1998 were a response to India's nuclear explosions, restoring the balance of power in the region. The successful tests showed Pakistan's determination to defend its sovereignty and national security. The day is remembered as a symbol of Pakistan's invincible defence, national self-reliance, and unity.

Youm-e-Takbeer is remembered as a bright symbol of Pakistan ’s invincible defence, national dignity and sovereign resolve. Observed on May 28, the day marks Pakistan ’s successful nuclear tests in Chagai in 1998, when the country responded to India ’s nuclear explosions and restored the balance of power in the region.

May 28, 1998, holds a special place in Pakistan’s history as a day of loyalty, survival and national determination. The successful nuclear tests showed that Pakistan would never compromise on its integrity, sovereignty and national security. Youm-e-Takbeer continues to represent Pakistan’s self-determination and commitment to defending the homeland. Pakistan conducted its nuclear tests in response to India’s nuclear explosions.

After India carried out five nuclear tests, the aggressive ambitions of the Indian leadership raised serious concerns for regional peace and stability. Pakistan’s response restored the balance of power in South Asia and created a new chapter in the country’s history. Despite global pressure, threats and sanctions, Pakistan’s political and military leadership made a bold decision in the interest of national security. Pakistan’s nuclear programme became a symbol of national unity, courage and strategic independence.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan became a nuclear state after conducting successful nuclear tests in the Chagai district of Balochistan. It also became the first nuclear power in the Islamic world. The nuclear tests strengthened national pride and reinforced public confidence in the country’s defence capability. Pakistan’s nuclear programme ended the enemy’s sense of superiority and made the country’s defence invincible.

It stands as a bright symbol of self-reliance, national security and invincible defence power. President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other national leaders issued special messages on Youm-e-Takbeer, calling May 28 a proud symbol of Pakistan’s invincible defence, national self-reliance and unity.

The leaders paid tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Dr Samar Mubarak Mand, Pakistan’s scientists, engineers, armed forces and defence institutions for their role in making Pakistan a nuclear power. President Asif Ali Zardari said Youm-e-Takbeer is a symbol of Pakistan’s invincible defence. He said Pakistan launched its nuclear programme under the requirements of national security, and the successful nuclear tests at Chagai on May 28, 1998, made the country’s defence invincible.

The president said the nuclear tests granted Pakistan strategic autonomy and gave the country a strong position as the world’s seventh nuclear power. Zardari said the nation pays tribute to its scientists and armed forces for their unforgettable services to the nuclear programme. He said Pakistan protected its national interests despite global pressure and sanctions. He described Youm-e-Takbeer as a day of national unity, sovereignty and renewal of defence resolve.

He further said Pakistan’s effective defence strategy is a guarantee of peace and stability in the region. He said Pakistan is a responsible and peace-loving nuclear state with no aggressive intentions against anyone.

However, he added that Pakistan reserves the right to defend itself under the United Nations Charter. Referring to Indian aggression, President Zardari said it had been given a retaliatory response. He said the entire nation and the armed forces are united and ready to defend the homeland. Any future aggression, he said, will be responded to promptly and fully.

The president added that cyber warfare, artificial intelligence and drones will play an important role in modern wars, and Pakistan’s armed forces are fully skilled and prepared in every field. He said success in the battle for justice is proof of national unity and the professional capacity of Pakistan’s armed forces. He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s journey towards self-reliance, innovation and professionalism will continue, and Pakistan’s flag will always remain high.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Youm-e-Takbeer is a great day in Pakistan’s history. He said May 28, 1998, was the day Pakistan became a nuclear power and restored the balance of power in the region. The prime minister described Youm-e-Takbeer as a symbol of national self-reliance, unity and an invincible determination to defend the homeland. He paid tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and Dr Samar Mubarak Mand.

He said the services of scientists, engineers, Pakistan’s armed forces and all those involved in the nuclear programme are unforgettable. Prime Minister Shehbaz said Pakistan did not compromise on national sovereignty despite global pressure, sanctions and financial offers. He said that if Pakistan had not become a nuclear power, the enemy could have gone to any exten





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