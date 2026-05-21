Pakistan Railways Disburses Long-Pending Travelling Allowance Payments to Class-IV Employees

Pakistan Railways has initiated the payment of long-pending dues of its employees as part of ongoing financial reforms aimed at achieving institutional stability and financial autonomy. The department has started disbursing travelling allowance payments to Class-IV employees that had remained pending for the last eight years.

Pakistan Railways has initiated the payment of long-pending dues of its employees as part of ongoing financial reforms aimed at achieving institutional stability and financial autonomy .

The department has started disbursing travelling allowance payments to Class-IV employees that had remained pending for the last eight years. An amount of Rs 70 million has been released for the purpose, triggering a wave of relief and satisfaction among railway workers. Pakistan Railways has also cleared payments worth Rs 290 million to railway contractors, reflecting improved financial management and administrative efficiency within the department.

The salary cheques of railway employees had been sent in advance to the State Bank of Pakistan to ensure timely disbursement of salaries. Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said that timely payments and financial stability were indicators of better governance and effective management in Pakistan Railways. He said the ministry was actively pursuing a mission to strengthen the institution through comprehensive financial reforms.

These measures will help restore confidence in the operational system and improve overall performance of Pakistan Railways





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Pakistan Railways Financial Reforms Institutional Stability Financial Autonomy Travelling Allowance Payments Class-IV Employees Long-Pending Dues State Bank Of Pakistan Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Better Governance Effective Management Comprehensive Financial Reforms Confidence In The Operational System Overall Performance Of Pakistan Railways

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