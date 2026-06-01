Pakistan's Agriculture Sector Posts Moderate Growth, Livestock Sector Shows Strong Momentum

Pakistan's agriculture sector posted moderate growth of 2.9% during fiscal year 2025-26, while the government has set a growth target of 3.8% FY-27. The livestock sector, a key driver of agricultural output, recorded an accelerated expansion of 3.8%, up from 2.9% the previous year. The agriculture sector's performance reflects a gradual recovery despite mixed results among major crops, weather-related constraints, and a high base effect from the previous year. In contrast, livestock maintained strong momentum, driven by commercialization, improved disease management, and rising consumer demand. Livestock emerged as a standout performer, with growth accelerating to 3.8% in FY2025-26. Population estimates showed cattle numbers rising 3.8% to 61.96 million, buffaloes up 3% to 49.1 million, and goats increasing 2.7% to 91.8 million.

Pakistan 's agriculture sector posted moderate growth of 2.9% during fiscal year 2025-26, while the government has set a growth target of 3.8% FY-27. The livestock sector , a key driver of agricultural output, recorded an accelerated expansion of 3.8%, up from 2.9% the previous year.

The agriculture sector's performance reflects a gradual recovery despite mixed results among major crops, weather-related constraints, and a high base effect from the previous year. In contrast, livestock maintained strong momentum, driven by commercialization, improved disease management, and rising consumer demand. Livestock emerged as a standout performer, with growth accelerating to 3.8% in FY2025-26. Population estimates showed cattle numbers rising 3.8% to 61.96 million, buffaloes up 3% to 49.1 million, and goats increasing 2.7% to 91.8 million.

According to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, livestock remains the most significant sub-sector of agriculture, contributing 14.63% to Pakistan's gross domestic product and 60.84% to agriculture value added. The sector's net foreign exchange earnings accounted for approximately 1.6% of the country's total exports as of FY25. The livestock sector provides raw material for local industries, generates markets, creates capital, and serves as a social safety net for rural households.

It ensures income in times of need and offers security against crop failures, particularly in rainfed, or barani, areas. Agriculture remains the largest sector of Pakistan's economy, contributing about 24% of GDP, accounts for half of the employed labor force, and is the largest source of foreign exchange earnings. A majority of the population depends on the sector directly or indirectly.

Important crops including cotton, rice, sugarcane, maize, and wheat collectively posted a marginal increase of 0.6% over the previous year. Wheat, the country's staple crop, showed encouraging signs, with area expanding to 9.478 million hectares from 9.074 million hectares, and production rising 4.3% to 29.6 million tons, up from 28.4 million tons. Sugarcane production increased 6.2% to 89.4 million tons.

However, not all crops fared well. Rice area contracted by 3.6%, though production managed a slight 2.8% increase. Maize production dipped 2.7%, while cotton continued its struggle, with output falling 0.5% and area shrinking 1.5%. Despite a challenging high base of 19.7% growth last year, the 'other crops' sub-sector expanded by 2.4%, driven by strong performances in gram, potato, mangoes, banana, turmeric, and chilies.

The cotton ginning and miscellaneous segment recorded only 0.1% growth, reflecting subdued cotton output during the year. While the agriculture sector's overall performance remains below potential, analysts said the steady growth in livestock and high-value crops offers a cushion against volatility in staple crop output





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Pakistan Agriculture Sector Livestock Sector Growth Target Performance Recovery Crops Weather-Related Constraints High Base Effect Commercialization Improved Disease Management Rising Consumer Demand Population Estimates Cattle Buffaloes Goats Important Crops Cotton Rice Sugarcane Maize Wheat Other Crops Pulse Crops Cotton Ginning And Miscellaneous Segment Foreign Exchange Earnings GDP Employed Labor Force Largest Source Of Foreign Exchange Earnings Majority Of The Population Depends On The Sect

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