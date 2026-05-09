Pakistan, Bangladesh sign historic MoU to combat drug smuggling, share intelligence and boost counter-terrorism, cybercrime and internal security cooperation

Pakistan and Bangladesh have signed a historic MoU to strengthen cooperation in preventing drug smuggling, illegal use, and the spread of narcotics. The agreement includes sharing best practices, training personnel, and using modern technology for drug prevention. Both nations will also collaborate to disrupt trafficking networks, exchange timely intelligence, and implement joint strategies to curb the societal impact of drugs.

Pakistan and Bangladesh signed a historic MoU to combat drug smuggling , share intelligence, train officers, and boost cooperation in counter-terrorism , cybercrime , and internal security. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with his Bangladesh counterpart Salahuddin Ahmed, where both sides agreed to establish a secretary-level joint working group.

During the meeting, a historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to strengthen cooperation in preventing drug smuggling, illegal use, and the spread of narcotics. Under the agreement, both countries will collaborate to disrupt trafficking networks, exchange timely intelligence, and implement joint strategies to curb the societal impact of drugs. The MoU also includes sharing best practices, training personnel, and using modern technology for drug prevention. Pakistan offered full cooperation in the Safe City Project, with Bangladesh expressing gratitude.

Both ministers also discussed expanding bilateral relations, internal security, training for civil armed forces, counter-terrorism, human trafficking prevention, cybercrime, organized crime, financial fraud, and joint police training programs. Minister Naqvi invited his Bangladeshi counterpart to visit Pakistan to further strengthen collaboration





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Pakistan Bangladesh Historic Mou Drug Smuggling Counter-Terrorism Cybercrime Internal Security

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