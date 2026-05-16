Pakistani Actress Sanam Saeed to Honor Shamim Ara at 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Sanam Saeed, a renowned Pakistani actress, is set to represent Pakistan at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where she will honor the pioneering contributions of legendary actress and filmmaker Shamim Ara. The tribute will not only recognize Shamim Ara but also symbolize Pakistan’s growing influence in film, storytelling, and creative expression.

Sanam to honor legendary actress Shamim Ara for her contributions to Pakistani cinema. Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed will represent Pakistan at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival , marking a significant milestone for the Pakistani entertainment industry.

The celebrated actress has been recognized under Us Studios’ ‘South Asian Women Excellence in Cinema & Global Art’ initiative, an honor celebrating women who have made meaningful contributions to storytelling, filmmaking, and artistic excellence across the region. Sanam’s participation at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, taking place from May 12 to May 23 in Cannes, France, reflects the increasing international appreciation of Pakistani talent and South Asian storytelling.

Adding greater significance to her Cannes appearance, Sanam Saeed will pay tribute to legendary Pakistani actress and filmmaker Shamim Ara, honoring her pioneering contributions to Pakistan’s film industry and her role in empowering women in cinema. The tribute will highlight Shamim Ara’s enduring legacy before an international audience, making Sanam’s Cannes appearance both symbolic and culturally significant for Pakistan’s entertainment landscape.

Together, this event underscores Pakistan’s growing influence in world cinema and creative spaces, with Sanam’s achievement drawing widespread support from fellow celebrities and members of Pakistan’s entertainment fraternity. Cannes Film Festival, known as one of the most influential platforms in global cinema, serves as a major stage for artistic recognition and cultural representation. Sanam Saeed’s participation places Pakistan in a notable international spotlight, reinforcing the country’s growing presence in film, storytelling, and creative expression





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