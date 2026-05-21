Pakistan والمeteoroloji الدولية تحذران من ارتفاع درجات الحرارة خلال موسم عيد الثانوي

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDMA) has issued a province-wide heatwave alert during the upcoming Eid holidays, warning of a significant rise in temperatures from May 25 to May 31. According to PDMA, a high-pressure system is expected to develop in the upper atmosphere from May 25, intensifying further from May 26, leading to moderate to severe heatwave conditions across the province. The PDMA also notices a significant rise in temperatures in various upper and lower districts of the province due to the ongoing heatwave conditions. The heatwave weather conditions might be more intense than usual in areas around Mangla barrage, the NWF region, and southern and western part of Punjab. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDMA) has advised people to avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., especially for children and the elderly, to stay hydrated, wear light-colored loose clothing, and adopt preventive measures against heatstroke and dehydration. Authorities have also urged the public to stay hydrated, wear light-colored loose clothing, and adopt preventive measures against heatstroke and dehydration. Rescue and fire services have been placed on high alert to respond to possible fire incidents in the expected heatwave weather conditions. Farmers have been advised to plan wheat harvesting and other agricultural activities according to weather conditions and ensure livestock safety.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDMA) has issued a province-wide heatwave alert during Eid holidays, warning of a significant rise in temperatures from May 25 to May 31.

According to Meteorological Department, a high-pressure system is expected to develop in the upper atmosphere from May 25, intensifying further from May 26, leading to moderate to severe heatwave conditions across the province. Districts including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat are expected to remain 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal, potentially reaching 47°C to 50°C. In other areas such as Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Haripur, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, Hangu, North Waziristan, and Kohat, temperatures may rise to 42°C to 45°C. Upper districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Mansehra, Kurram, and South Waziristan are also expected to experience persistent hot weather conditions.

The PDMA has directed district administrations to ensure preventive measures to protect human lives, crops, and livestock. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and to take special precautions for children and the elderly. Health departments and district administrations have been instructed to establish heatstroke centers, cooling points, and mobile cooling stations at key locations. Rescue and fire services have been placed on high alert to respond to possible fire incidents.

Farmers have been advised to plan wheat harvesting and other agricultural activities according to weather conditions and ensure livestock safety





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Heatwave Pakistan Meteorological Department Heating Weather Conditions Hot Weather High-Pressure System

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