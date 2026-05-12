Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Efforts in Afghanistan: Progress and Challenges

Pakistan has been targeting terrorist camps in Afghanistan since it began its counter-terrorism operations in the country. While there has been a decrease in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, the number of self-immolation attacks has also decreased. The elimination of terrorist camps in Afghanistan has brought significant benefits to Pakistan. However, the war against terrorism is not yet over. Terrorist activities are still ongoing, and terrorists are still making their presence felt. A suicide attack at a police station in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulted in the martyrdom of 15 police personnel and three others being injured. In another incident, a terrorist attack took place in Lakki Marorat, resulting in the martyrdom of 13 police personnel and three others being injured.

ویسے تو یہ بات حقیقت ہے کہ جب سے پاکستان نے افغانستان میں دہشت گرد ٹھکانوں کو نشانہ بنانا شروع کیا ہے، پاکستان میں دہشت گردی کے واقعات میں کمی ہوئی ہے۔ بالخصوص خود کش حملوں کی شرح میں کافی حد تک کمی ہوئی ہے۔ افغانستان میں دہشت گردوں کو نشانہ بنانے سے پاکستان کو کافی فائدہ ہوا ہے۔لیکن پھر بھی دہشت گردی ابھی مکمل ختم نہیں ہوئی ہے۔ دہشت گردی کے واقعات ہو رہے ہیں۔ دہشت گرد اپنی موجودگی کا احساس دلاتے ہیں۔ حال ہی میں کے پی میں بنوں میں فتح خیل پولیس اسٹیشن پر خود کشن حملہ کیا گیا ہے۔ یہ پولیس اسٹیشن بنوں شہر سے پانچ کلومیٹر دور واقع ہے۔ یہ بھی حقیقت ہے کہ یہ پولیس اسٹیشن نسبتا آبادی سے دور ہے۔ لیکن اس پولیس اسٹیشن کو اس سے پہلے بھی کئی بار دہشت گرد نشانہ بنانے کی کوشش کر چکے ہیں۔ لیکن اس بار وہ کامیاب ہو گئے ہیں۔ پنجاب کے شہر اٹک میں بھی ایک واقعہ ہوا ہے۔ لیکن وہاں خود شک حملہ آور اپنے ٹارگٹ کو نشانہ نہیں بنا سکا ہے۔ بلکہ پہلے ہی پکڑ اگیا۔ اور اس نے خود کا وڑا لیا۔ جس کی وجہ سے وہ نقصان نہیں ہوا۔منگل کے روز لکی مروت کے سرائے نورنگ بازار میں بھی دہشت گردی کا واقعہ ہوا ہے۔ بنوں واقعہ میں خیبر پختونخوا پولیس کے 15 جوانوں نے جامِ شہادت نوش کیا جب کہ 3 جوان زخمی ہوئے۔ 2 جوان دھماکے کی زد میں آ کر شہید ہوئے جب کہ باقی 13 جوان پولیس اسٹیشن کی چھت گرنے سے ملبے تلے دب کر شہید ہوئے.

ویسے تو یہ بات حقیقت ہے کہ جب سے پاکستان نے افغانستان میں دہشت گرد ٹھکانوں کو نشانہ بنانا شروع کیا ہے، پاکستان میں دہشت گردی کے واقعات میں کمی ہوئی ہے۔ بالخصوص خود کش حملوں کی شرح میں کافی حد تک کمی ہوئی ہے۔ افغانستان میں دہشت گردوں کو نشانہ بنانے سے پاکستان کو کافی فائدہ ہوا ہے۔لیکن پھر بھی دہشت گردی ابھی مکمل ختم نہیں ہوئی ہے۔ دہشت گردی کے واقعات ہو رہے ہیں۔ دہشت گرد اپنی موجودگی کا احساس دلاتے ہیں۔ حال ہی میں کے پی میں بنوں میں فتح خیل پولیس اسٹیشن پر خود کشن حملہ کیا گیا ہے۔ یہ پولیس اسٹیشن بنوں شہر سے پانچ کلومیٹر دور واقع ہے۔ یہ بھی حقیقت ہے کہ یہ پولیس اسٹیشن نسبتا آبادی سے دور ہے۔ لیکن اس پولیس اسٹیشن کو اس سے پہلے بھی کئی بار دہشت گرد نشانہ بنانے کی کوشش کر چکے ہیں۔ لیکن اس بار وہ کامیاب ہو گئے ہیں۔ پنجاب کے شہر اٹک میں بھی ایک واقعہ ہوا ہے۔ لیکن وہاں خود شک حملہ آور اپنے ٹارگٹ کو نشانہ نہیں بنا سکا ہے۔ بلکہ پہلے ہی پکڑ اگیا۔ اور اس نے خود کا وڑا لیا۔ جس کی وجہ سے وہ نقصان نہیں ہوا۔منگل کے روز لکی مروت کے سرائے نورنگ بازار میں بھی دہشت گردی کا واقعہ ہوا ہے۔ بنوں واقعہ میں خیبر پختونخوا پولیس کے 15 جوانوں نے جامِ شہادت نوش کیا جب کہ 3 جوان زخمی ہوئے۔ 2 جوان دھماکے کی زد میں آ کر شہید ہوئے جب کہ باقی 13 جوان پولیس اسٹیشن کی چھت گرنے سے ملبے تلے دب کر شہید ہوئے





ExpressNewsPK / 🏆 13. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan Afghanistan Counter-Terrorism Terrorist Camps Self-Immolation Attacks Police Station Attack Lakki Marorat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Political Instability Political Parties Police Force Political Corruption Political Instability Political Parties Police Force

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

News from Pakistan: Iran, Balochistan, US, Counter Terrorism Department, Khairun-NisaIran, Pakistan, and the US are mentioned along with topics like Counter Terrorism Department, Balochistan, suicide attack, and extremist recruitment.

Read more »

Pakistan issues demarches to Afghan Taliban regime on Bannu terrorist attackPakistan summoned the Afghan Chargé d’Affaires over the 9 May Bannu attack, blaming terrorists in Afghanistan and urging Taliban action to prevent cross-border terrorism.

Read more »

Pakistan Rejects CBS News Report on Iranian Aircraft at Nur Khan AirbasePakistan has categorically rejected the CBS News report regarding the presence of Iranian aircraft at Nur Khan airbase as misleading and sensationalized, stating that such narratives undermine regional stability and peace efforts.

Read more »

Event highlighting enduring Pakistan Türkiye historical and cultural ties held in AnkaraEmbassy of Pakistan in Ankara, in collaboration with Ankara University, organized cultural and academic event “Pakistan Türkiye Relations.

Read more »

Pakistan and Kuwait agree to strengthen fuel security and bilateral ties in energy sectorPakistan and Kuwait diplomats have reached an understanding on strengthening mutual energy cooperation and exploring strategic petroleum storage opportunities in Pakistan. The move comes amidst regional challenges, with Pakistan highlighting the need for strategic fuel reserves and Kuwait emphasizing the crucial role of Pakistan in promoting peace in the region.

Read more »

Pakistan's macroeconomic stability strengthens during first half of FY26, with key challenges highlightedA detailed report from the State Bank of Pakistan indicates that Pakistan's macroeconomic stability has significantly improved during the first half of FY26, despite global trade-related uncertainty and domestic floods. The report suggests that the ongoing Middle East war poses significant risks to Pakistan's macroeconomic outlook, with possible disruptions in supply chains likely to impact inflation, external trade, remittance flows, and overall economic activity.

Read more »