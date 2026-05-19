Pakistan's External Sector Recorded a Deficit in April 2026, with Dated Foreign Exchange Reserves Growing by a Margin of More than One-Third Compared to a Year Ago, Leading to a Further Squeeze on the Balance of Payments.

According to State Bank of Pakistan's figures, the current account deficit in April 2026 amounted to $324 million, compared to $12 million in March 2026. Moreover, the month-on-month growth in the deficit was particularly significant during April 2026.

پاکستان کا بیرونی کھاتہ اپریل 2026 میں دوبارہ خسارے میں چلا گیا، اسٹیٹ بینک آف پاکستان کے اعدادوشمار کے مطابق اپریل 2026 میں کرنٹ اکاؤنٹ خسارہ 324 ملین ڈالر ریکارڈکیاگیا، جبکہ گزشتہ سال اسی ماہ یہ خسارہ صرف 12 ملین ڈالر تھا۔ مارچ 2026 میں سرپلس کے بعد اپریل میں صورتحال میں نمایاں بگاڑدیکھاگیا۔ملکی معیشت کے توازنِ ادائیگی پر دباؤ بڑھنے لگا ہے۔ ماہرین کے مطابق درآمدات میں اضافے کی بڑی وجوہات میں ملکی طلب میں بہتری، درآمدی پابندیوں میں نرمی اور عالمی منڈی میں اشیائے ضروریہ کی قیمتوں میں اضافہ شامل ہیں۔ اعدادوشمار کے مطابق اپریل میں مجموعی درآمدات 6.

9 ارب ڈالر تک پہنچ گئیں، جو گزشتہ سال کے مقابلے میں 11.4 فیصد زیادہ ہیں، جبکہ برآمدات صرف 3.4 فیصد اضافے کے ساتھ 3.47 ارب ڈالر رہیں۔ اشیائے تجارت کی خسارہ بڑ کر 3.4 ارب ڈالر ہوگیا، جو سالانہ بنیاد پر 21 فیصد اور ماہانہ بنیاد پر 47 فیصد زیادہ ہے۔ دوسری جانب ٹی ایل سی ای ٹیلی کمیونی کیشن خدمات کی برآمدات میں 22 فیصد اضافہ ریکارڈکیاگیا،جس نے کچھ حد تک بیرونی کھاتوں کو سہارادیا۔ ترسیحات زر بدستور معیشت کیلیے اہم سہاراثبات ہیں، اپریل میں بیرونِ ملک پاکستانیوں نے 3.5 ارب ڈالر بھیجے، جبکہ 10 ماہ کے دوران مجموعی ترسیلات 33.9 ارب ڈالر تک پہنچ گئیں۔خبر ہے کہ اگر برآمدات میں خاطر خواہ اضافہ نہ ہوا تو بڑھتی درآمدات زرمبادلہ ذخائر اورروپے پر دباؤ اضافہ کر سکتا ہے۔ اسٹیٹ بینک آف پاکستان کے جنرل ڈائریکٹر نے بازار میں ڈالر کی قیمت میں کمی کا یقین دیتے ہوئے 278.60 روپے کا تعین کیا جبکہ سونے کی فی تولہ قیمت 900 روپے تک پہنچ گئی ہے۔ایک اور اہم خبر ہے کہ حکومت کی چینی آئی پی پیز کو نئے رعایتی معاہدوں پر آمادہ کرنے کی کوششیں جاری ہیں





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