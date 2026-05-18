This report highlights Pakistan's efforts to attract global investment through tokenization of sovereign bonds and the recent outbreak of gastroenteritis cases in Bahawalpur amid heatwave conditions.

Pakistan weighs tokenization of sovereign bonds , Naya Pakistan Certificates to attract global investment A sharp increase in gastroenteritis cases has been recorded in Bahawalpur, with dozens of new patients admitted to major public hospitals during the past 24 hours, 24NewsHD TV reported on Monday.

The major contributor to the sharp incresae of the cases is intense heat that continues to grip the city, with dozens of patients, including a large number of women and children, seeking treatment at major public and private health facilities. Hospital officials said at least 85 gastro patients were reported at different emergency departments in the city during the last day.

Of them, 46 patients were brought to Bahawal Victoria Hospital, while 34 cases were reported at Sir Sadiq Abbasi Hospital. More than 40 patients with symptoms linked to gastroenteritis remained under treatment at the two hospitals. Medical experts warned that the ongoing heatwave could further increase the number of gastroenteritis cases in the coming days, mainly due to dehydration, contaminated water, and poor food handling during extremely hot weather.

Health specialists advised citizens to drink clean and safe water, avoid unhygienic food, and follow preventive measures to reduce the risk of stomach-related illnesses during the heat spell





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Pakistan Sovereign Bonds Tokenization Naya Pakistan Certificates Attraction Of Global Investment Gastroenteritis

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