Pakistan's Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Prospects Strengthen

Major Pakistani energy companies are set to formally commence deep-sea oil and gas exploration in the near future, with prospects for offshore discoveries strengthening after onshore exploration activities in the country.

A significant development has emerged regarding oil and gas exploration within Pakistan ’s maritime limits , with prospects for offshore discoveries strengthening after onshore exploration activities in the country.

Major Pakistani energy companies are set to formally commence deep-sea oil and gas exploration in the near future. According to a letter issued by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and other partner firms will conduct exploration work at eight separate offshore locations. Blocks for oil and gas exploration have already been identified in various maritime areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

PPL will carry out exploration as operator in the Gharo Creek and Kuchi Creek blocks, while partner companies will work in the Bin Qasim South, Keti Bunder and Bahar-e-Zarar blocks. Activities will also continue on a partnership basis in the Offshore Deep Sea and Sapat Bandar blocks. Officials said the development is expected to increase the likelihood of new energy reserves being discovered in the country





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Pakistan Oil And Gas Exploration Maritime Limits Deep-Sea Oil And Gas Exploration Blocks For Oil And Gas Exploration PPL OGDCL Partner Firms Gharo Creek Kuchi Creek Bin Qasim South Keti Bunder Bahar-E-Zarar Offshore Deep Sea Sapat Bandar

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