Pakistan's Fisheries Exports Hit Record Levels, Lahore Market Timings Changed

Pakistan's fisheries exports have reached a historic high, with exports exceeding $500 million during the current fiscal year. China remains Pakistan's largest seafood market, while exports to Thailand, Japan, and the European Union also saw significant growth. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs reported a 21.6 per cent increase in fisheries exports from July to December, with frozen fish declared the largest export category. Furthermore, Lahore market timings have been changed, with no closure at 8pm.

Pakistan 's fisheries exports recorded a historic increase during the current fiscal year, with the annual export target achieved one and a half months before the close of the financial year.

According to sources, Pakistan's fisheries exports have exceeded $500 million, while total seafood exports are expected to reach $800 million by the end of June. During the previous fiscal year, fisheries exports stood at nearly $400 million. Sources said China remained Pakistan's largest seafood market this year, while exports of Pakistani fish to Thailand, Japan, and the European Union also recorded significant growth. Demand for Pakistani seafood also rose considerably in the United Arab Emirates and Central Asian states.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs stated that fisheries exports recorded an increase of 21.6 per cent from July to December, with frozen fish declared the largest export category. Additionally, Lahore market timings have been changed, with no closure at 8pm





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Pakistan Fisheries Exports Historic Increase China Thailand Japan European Union United Arab Emirates Central Asian States Lahore Market Timings Frozen Fish Export Category

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