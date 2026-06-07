Pakistan's Umar Nawaz and Harun Hamid secure 2-0 victory over Afghanistan in Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament

Pakistan's Umar Nawaz scored an early goal and Harun Hamid added a late one to secure a 2-0 victory over Afghanistan in the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament, sending them through to the final on Sunday. This is the first time Pakistan have reached the final of a stand-alone football tournament since the 1962 Merdeka Cup.

Pakistan 's Umar Nawaz scored an early goal and Harun Hamid added a late one to secure a 2-0 victory over Afghanistan in the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournam ent, sending them through to the final on Sunday.

This is the first time Pakistan have reached the final of a stand-alone football tournament since the 1962 Merdeka Cup. Their last tournament triumph was a decade ago, when they were joint-winners of the Asian Quadrangular Football Tournament alongside India. Pakistan's victory ensured top spot in the round-robin stage, as they needed only a draw to book their place in the final.

Umar Nawaz's goal in the fifth minute and Harun Hamid's goal in the 85th minute were the highlights of the match. Pakistan's victory was a dream start, as they stamped their authority in the opening exchanges with Afghanistan, finding it difficult to penetrate deep into the opposition half. Afghanistan had a chance to level in the first half when skipper Omid Popalzay struck the bar with a free-kick, but Pakistan went into the interval with the lead.

Pakistan Football Federation president Syed Mohsen Gilani congratulated the national men's team on ending the long wait for a final berth in a stand-alone football tournament





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Pakistan Umar Nawaz Harun Hamid Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournam Afghanistan Nolberto Solano Shaheens South Asian Games Merdeka Cup Asian Quadrangular Football Tournament Pakistan Football Federation Syed Mohsen Gilani Pakistan National Men's Team Stand-Alone Football Tournament Final Berth Growth Hard Work Dedication

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