Pakistani TV Actress Addresses Rumors of Her Condoning Extra Marital Affairs and Keeping Friendships Post-Marriage

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has been reacting to some rumors spreading on social media about her making controversial statements regarding extra marital affairs and keeping girlfriends after marriage. She has denied these rumors and emphasized her disapproval of such behavior in an interview.

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has been spotted reacting to some rumors circulating on social media regarding her utterance of a controversial stance related to extra marital affairs and keeping girlfriends after marriage.

First of all, it is absolutely atrocious that men choose to keep partners outside of marriage, taking active part in cheating on their wives and betraying them, which goes against all the rules of moral ethics. Secondly, the culture of media agencies spreading false narratives regarding celebrities should come to an end. The practice of circulating appalling revelations regarding stars just to garner views should be thoroughly negated.

Coming to the topic at hand, a statement had been attracting attention over the internet which media pages particularly stated was uttered by Ayesha Omar, the statement went something like this: ‘If a wife fails to deliver peace and serenity, then the husband has all the rights to keep a girlfriend. ’ Ayesha decided to address the rumors and stated that the news is completely rubbish.

She emphasized how she would never condone such a horrendous behavior whereas in her views cheating and extra marital affairs are such a terrible reality and goes against all of her values. The star also makes sure to ask people to refrain from spreading false narratives about celebrities just to malign people





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