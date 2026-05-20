Pakistan and China mark 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in National Assembly and Senate

Two House of Parliament representatives have moved resolutions to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. The resolutions express Pakistan's commitment to deepen and broaden bilateral relations in various areas of cooperation.

Pakistan and China : A Two-Decade-Long Journey into Strategic Cooperative Partnership Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar have moved resolutions in the National Assembly and Senate, respectively, seeking to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The resolutions underscore the importance of their continued strategic partnership for mutual prosperity and socio-economic development. The recent victory by Chinese Vice Chairman Cai Dafeng over the National Assembly invites a bilateral relationship that stands as an example to the world. Pakistan and China have witnessed a two-decade-long journey into strategic cooperative partnership. The Law Minister emphasizes their friendship as built on trust, steadfast support, and a full respect of sovereignty and core interests.

The Opposition Leader describes this relationship as higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the seas. The Senate resolution underscores the importance of continued practical partnership with China. Pakistan-China relations have grown stronger over decades due to consistent efforts of successive governments and leadership on both sides. During the recently concluded K-IV water project in Karachi, Minister for Water Resources praised the significant project for supplying water to the city.

The next meeting of the Chamber of Parliament is scheduled for Friday at eleven am





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Pakistan China Diplomatic Relations 75Th Anniversary K-IV Water Project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

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