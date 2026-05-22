Pakistan's top leader says PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir working to resolve Iran-US conflict

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claims that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir are actively working to resolve the Iran–US conflict and have been making ‘great efforts’ to support peace initiatives in the region. He made these remarks during the inauguration of a major infrastructure project in Karachi.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir are actively working to resolve the Iran–US conflict and have been making ‘great efforts’ to support peace initiatives in the region.

He made these remarks during the inauguration of a major infrastructure project in Karachi, highlighting the importance of a peaceful resolution between Iran and the US for reducing regional tensions and easing economic challenges in the region





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Iran-US Conflict Pakistan's Leadership Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Field Marshal Asim Munir Peace Initiatives Resolution Shahrah-E-Bhutto Expressway Development Projects Travel Time Reduction

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