Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi's Weekly Media Briefing

Tahir Andrabi, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that Pakistan remains committed to the principles of diplomacy, respect for sovereignty, and meaningful international engagement as the pathway toward regional stability and global harmony.

Pakistan remains firmly committed to the principles of diplomacy , respect for sovereignty , and meaningful international engagement as the pathway toward regional stability and global harmony .

This was stated by Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tahir Andrabi at his weekly media briefing in Islamabad this afternoon. He said Pakistan continues to believe that constructive partnerships and sincere dialogue are essential to advancing peace, security, and shared prosperity for all.

Replying to a question regarding the voices sounding within India for talks with Pakistan, Tahir Andrabi said the voices in India calling for dialogue are positive development and we hope that sanity will prevail in India. He said the war mongering and the belligerence which has been emanating from India for the past many years several will fade away and pave the way for more such voices for come up.

He said Pakistan will look forward to an official reaction of India to those voices. Answering yet another question about CBS News report on presence of Iranian Aircraft in Pakistan, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan categorically rejects the CBS News report regarding the presence of Iranian aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase as misleading and sensationalized. He said such speculative narratives appear aimed at undermining the ongoing efforts for regional stability and peace.

Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan remains committed to supporting all sincere efforts aimed at promoting dialogue, reducing tensions, and advancing regional and global peace, stability, and security. To another query about the visit of US President Donald Trump to China, the Spokesperson said it is extremely important visit and Pakistan welcomes it. We are supportive for their engagement, dialogue, and cooperation on all global matters particularly in the matter of peace and security. We wish the two sides very productive deliberations.

Answering yet another question, Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan's position on Taiwan is consistent. We believe that there is one China in the world and Taiwan is its integral and inalienable part. Pakistan is always firmly committed to One-China principle in bilateral interactions as well as upholding the principle of multilateral forums particularly in the United Nations and World Health Assembly.

Pakistan would firmly support the efforts of China not towards its national reconciliation in its unification, but also in the multilateral forums like the World Health Assembly





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Pakistan Foreign Affairs Tahir Andrabi Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Weekly Media Briefing Regional Stability Global Harmony Diplomacy Respect For Sovereignty Meaningful International Engagement Constructive Partnerships Sincere Dialogue Advancing Peace Security Shared Prosperity India Sanity War Mongering Belligerence Iranian Aircraft Nur Khan Airbase CBS News Presence Of Iranian Aircraft Iranian Aircraft Nur Khan Airbase CBS News Presence Of Iranian Aircraft Iranian Aircraft Nur Khan Airbase US President Donald Trump China US President Donald Trump China One China Taiwan One-China Principle Multilateral Forums United Nations World Health Assembly China National Reconciliation Unification Multilateral Forums World Health Assembly

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