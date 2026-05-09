Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas Snags Five Bangladesh Wickets

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas claimed five wickets, including three in the morning session, on the second day of the first cricket test against Bangladesh, reducing the hosts to 380-7 at lunch and keeping them in the hunt for victory.

Pakistan 's medium pacer Mohammad Abbas grabbed all the three wickets which fell in the morning session on day two of the first cricket Test against Bangladesh , but Mushfiqur Rahim 's resilience ensured hosts pile up 380-7 at lunch in the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

Resuming at 301-4, the hosts lost Litton Das for 33 after Abbas struck early to reduce the hosts to 338-5. Abbas then removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 10 and a little before the lunch break he also dismissed Taijul Islam for 17





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Cricket Bangladesh Pakistan Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium Litton Das Shanto Mushfiqur Rahim Mehidy Hasan Miraz Taijul Islam

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