Pakistan's PM Congratulates US President on Successful Peace Talks

PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciates Pakistan's Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his efforts in hosting peace talks during the ongoing diplomatic efforts between Iran and other countries. The discussions between multiple countries have aimed to bring lasting peace in the region.

Pakistan will continue peace efforts: PM Shehbaz Sharif LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated US President Donald Trump on successful and fruitful diplomatic efforts .

Taking to social media, the PM said, "I congratulate President Donald Trump on his extraordinary efforts to pursue peace and for holding a very useful and productive telephone call earlier today, with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Pakistan.

", The discussions provided a useful opportunity to exchange views on the current regional situation and how to move the ongoing peace efforts forward to bring lasting peace in the region. Pakistan will continue its peace efforts with utmost sincerity and we hope to host the next round of talks very soon.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump wrote on Saturday that a memorandum of understanding on a peace deal with Iran is ‘largely negotiated,’ as both countries and mediators in Pakistan reported progress. The president said he just finished "a very good call" with leaders in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain.

The possible deal is "subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed", Trump added





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